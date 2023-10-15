If you were to glance through Prince William’s texts, the symbol that pops up the most might make you titter. While raising awareness for World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10 with wife Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales revealed his most-used emoji is the phallic aubergine, aka the eggplant.

After being asked which icon he always turns to by BBC Radio 1 co-hosts Vick Hope and Jordan North during a visit to Birmingham, England, he clarified, “Is this a clean thing, or is this a family one?” Then the UK’s future king gave a more politically correct answer — but not without revealing the naked truth, first.

“I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else,” William joked. “It would’ve been the aubergine, but I’m saying now — because I’ve got to be a little grown-up — it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out.”

The Princess of Wales, for her part, had a much more innocent response. “Mine’s probably going to be the heart,” she chimed in before also offering “the crying emoji — the sort of, like, hysterical laughing, when things have gone wrong.”

Laughter Is The Best Medicine

During a World Mental Health Day youth forum the same day, William shared some of his wellness tips, and, yes, “having a laugh” is key. “Humor for me is a big deal — I love to laugh,” he shared, per People. “You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good.” The royal also noted, “Time with my friends, time with my family — things like that really matter to me.”

Their Exploring Our Emotional Worlds event brought together 100 young delegates to take part in workshops with the royal couple focusing on emotions, relationships, and community action. Kate noted in a speech during the forum that “more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health” now more than ever.

“This is a major step forward,” she said. “William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge — being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you — something we truly admire and applaud.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

“What are we trying to improve by focusing our efforts on mental health? Ultimately, we are working to build a happier, healthier world,” Kate added onstage. “We want to shape fairer, safer, kinder, more equal societies — societies that seek the common good and a better future together.”

A Royal Challenge

In another lighthearted moment days later, the royal couple took part in various physical activities, including a game of goalball, a visually impaired Paralympic sport. To “replicate the visually impaired conditions of goalball,” William and Kate were blindfolded for the match, per SportsAid, which sponsored the event at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

Though Kate managed to score a goal during a shootout, William came out empty-handed. “It’s really hard, so disorientating,” the prince said after the Oct. 12 match, per the Telegraph. “I imagine it’s a fun game, though.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to the youth participants, Kate used their challenges as a teachable moment. “Being able to handle the setbacks is so important,” she told them. “An important message for youngsters is that this growth mindset is so important for all the different challenges they face.”