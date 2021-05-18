Princess Anne Is Marking Her 70th Birthday With A Meaningful Gift

Over the last five decades Princess Anne has dedicated her time and platform to causes close to her heart. Now, to mark her 70th birthday, the royal has set up a long-term fund to help unpaid carers.

The Princess Royal has been president of the Carers Trust since 2012 and, over the next three years, she plans to raise £3 million through trusts and foundations as well as donors and members of the public.

The Carers Trust website details that the special new fund established by Princess Anne will be used to create respite services. The charity will aim to provide small grants to 30,000 unpaid carers, paying for replacement care so they can take a well-deserved break from their demanding responsibilities.

Due to the ageing population in the UK, there’s more pressure than ever on people to care for their loved ones. “This increase in demand, however, has not been matched by adequate investment in social care, leading to the withdrawal of many essential services for both carers and those they care for,” the Carers Trust write.

“As most of us begin to emerge from months of lockdown, many unpaid carers will be staying at home to continue providing round-the-clock care for a loved one without the prospect of even the smallest break,” said John McLean, Chairman of Carers Trust board of trustees, “They need our support right now.”

According to the charity, before the pandemic, two thirds of carers spent 50 hours or more per week caring for loved ones. COVID-19 has only exacerbated this. “You only have to listen to a few unpaid family carers to grasp just how physically and mentally demanding it is to provide round-the-clock care for a loved one. Many have had to sacrifice a job and career to do so, and there is little or no financial reward in return,” said Martin McMillan, Chair of the Appeal Board, “I can think of no better way to do that than by donating to this fund.”