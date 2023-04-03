The Quantum Leap Showrunner Teased A “Pretty Wild” Season 2

Set 30 years after the original ’90s series, NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot features a new physicist, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee), stepping into the titular accelerator. After a nail-biting season of watching Ben “leap” into other people’s bodies across time, the April 3 finale found the team preparing for the final showdown with Leaper X as they fought for the top-secret Quantum Leap project’s future — and their lives. Fans already have more to look forward to: NBC renewed Quantum Leap for Season 2 in December 2022.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” NBCUniversal president Lisa Katz said in a statement. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

After the cast filmed a celebratory Instagram video montage, showrunner Martin Gero took to his own page to thank viewers “for making this new version of Quantum Leap such a massive hit and securing us this EARLY SEASON 2 pick up!” He also teased, “Our plans for season 2 are pretty wild and I don’t want to spoil anything now.”

Here’s everything to know about Quantum Leap Season 2 so far.

The Quantum Leap Season 2 Cast

NBC has yet to reveal the Season 2 cast, but in addition to Lee, the first season starred Ernie Hudson (Herbert “Magic” Williams), Nanrisa Lee (Jenn Chou), Mason Alexander Park (Ian Wright), and Caitlin Bassett (Addison Augustine).

Though Scott Bakula, who starred as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original Quantum Leap series from 1989-93, announced in September 2022 that he’d passed on participating in the series, the cast and creative team remain hopeful he’ll agree to reprise his role in the future. “I will respectfully always ask him to do the show,” Gero told Collider, citing a “very, very good idea” he already has for a potential storyline. “I think it could be really exciting. But I also completely respect his wishes. He knows our enthusiasm for him. He knows our enthusiasm, our love, and our reverence for the old show. It’s a no right now. It would be pretty amazing to have him back, but I don’t know what that timeline looks like, or even if it’s possible.”

The Quantum Leap Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

On Instagram, Gero revealed that Quantum Leap Season 2 began filming on Feb. 14. The inaugural season premiered on NBC’s fall schedule, so it’s likely that Season 2 will also begin airing in September 2023. However, the network has yet to reveal an official return date.

This post will be updated as more Quantum Leap Season 2 details become available.