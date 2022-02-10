Queen Elizabeth II Is Being Monitored After Prince Charles’ Positive COVID-19 Test

Queen Elizabeth II is in quarantine after her eldest son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 10. A Buckingham Palace official confirmed to The New York Times that the Queen was “being monitored closely” after she had contact with her son on Feb. 8. According to the outlet, she is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. The Palace did not specify when she came into contact with The Prince of Wales, but did confirm he was at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently in residence, on Feb. 8 for an investiture ceremony.

Earlier on Feb. 10, Clarence House announced that Charles had been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time and was forced to cancel his planned appearances for the day. “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a statement from his official Twitter account read. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Charles has previously stated that he had been vaccinated against the virus and received a booster shot. The Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January 2021, but has yet to confirm any additional doses. Charles’ wife Camilla, who was just granted the ability to use the title of “Queen” when Charles takes over the throne, has tested negative and is currently continuing her scheduled appearances.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Charles previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020, as the virus was ravaging countries and forcing quarantine measures around the world. That June, he opened up about his experience with the virus, acknowledging that he was fortunate enough to recover from a mild infection. “I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly,” he told Sky News. “I’ve had it and can still understand what other people are going through. I feel particularly for those, for instance, who’ve lost their loved ones but were unable to be with them at the time. That’s, to me, the most ghastly thing.”