Following the success of its Queer Eye reboot, Netflix is taking the series international with Queer Eye Germany. The format of the German spinoff is the same as the original show, with each episode following the Fab Five as they makeover an individual (dubbed a “hero”) who was selected for the show after being nominated by a friend or family member.

However, it’s not Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Karamo Brown leading the charge. Queer Eye Germany introduces its own Fab Five (or Fab Fünf), each of whom have their own specialty just like in the original show. Leni Bolt is the work/life coach, Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke handles fashion, Aljosha Muttardi is an expert in nutrition and health, David Jakobs takes charge of all things beauty, and Ayan Yuruk is a design ace. The crew has some big shoes to fill, but early reviews suggest that Queer Eye Germany’s hosts manage to capture the same heartfelt earnestness that have made their American counterparts so lovable. “It’s so bloody lovely, and as with the US version, it is hard to watch without getting choked up,” Rebecca Nicolson wrote for The Guardian.

Read on to learn more about the Queer Eye Germany Fab Five.

Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke

Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke may have been trained in banking and law, but it didn’t take long for him to find a home in fashion. His signature item? A bow tie. In addition to being one of the Germany Fab Five, Scheper-Stuke also currently works as the managing director of Auerbach, a Berlin-based brand that makes luxury ties, scarves, and suspenders. He also moderates a luxury magazine and writes a regular column called “A Question of Style.”

David Jakobs

Beauty guru David Jakobs gives the heroes’ look a proper makeover, tackling skincare, hair, and makeup. Their background is as a makeup artist, but in the trailer for the series, they’re shown giving multiple heroes drastic haircuts — as Jakobs explains, they can hear hair talk, and apparently someone’s hair was screaming!

Ayan Yuruk

According to his LinkedIn page, Ayan Yuruk’s motto is “community by design,” and he’s brought that same philosophy to transforming the homes of Queer Eye Germany’s heroes. Outside of his new television gig, the queer, Turkish interior designer is an entrepreneur and the founder of SHOWZ, a brand experience agency that works with creators to design and build connected experiences involving technology.

Leni Bolt

Leni Bolt’s job is all about finding balance — specifically, work/life balance. Her Instagram feed @lenibolt is full of self-care tips, affirmations, suggestions on how to cope with burnout, time management advice, and plenty of other inspirational content. In addition to her work as a life coach, Bolt hosts a podcast called Grow and Flow.

Aljosha Muttardi

Aljosha Muttardi’s background as a doctor is sure to come in handy in his role as the health and nutrition expert on Queer Eye Germany. He’s apparently a fan of a one-pot meal, and he’s also the co-host of a YouTube channel with 195,000 subscribers called “Vegan ist Ungesund” (Vegan is Unhealthy) where he and his friend Gordon document their journey exploring veganism as a lifestyle.