Queer Eye Season 9 is the first without designer Bobby Berk, and the show wastes no time addressing that change. In the opening moments of the new season (which dropped on Dec. 11), the four remaining stars — Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France — are seen road-tripping to Las Vegas in search of a mysterious package. After scurrying between the casino and stage shows, they find what they’ve been looking for: Jeremiah Brent!

It’s a fun way to celebrate the Queer Eye newcomer, who replaces Bobby in design duty. But while Jeremiah may be a fresh face on the show, he’s no stranger to making spaces beautiful. Here’s everything to know about Jeremiah from Queer Eye, from his professional career to his life with husband Nate Berkus.

He Got His Start In Reality TV

Jeremiah entered the entertainment industry as a styling associate on Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project. The fashion maven encouraged Jeremiah to pursue his true passion for interior design, notes House Beautiful. Jeremiah started his self-titled firm in 2012 and became an established name in design. He recently published his first book, The Space That Keeps You.

Jeremiah’s Husband Is Nate Berkus

You might also know Jeremiah from the shows he’s hosted with his husband, fellow designer Nate Berkus. The pair have collaborated on programs like TLC’s Nate & Jeremiah By Design and HGTV’s The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.

CraSH/Shutterstock

Jeremiah and Nate got married at the New York Public Library in 2014. As they told The New York Times, they were friends for several years until one game-changing date — an antiquing trip that began as a “friend hang,” Jeremiah later told People. Aww!

They’re parents to two children, Poppy and Oskar.

Addressing Queer Eye Drama Rumors

Jeremiah was announced as the newest member of the Fab Five amidst swirling rumors of tension on the Queer Eye set. However, Jeremiah assured House Beautiful that “there’s no drama with any of us” in his March profile.

“We’re all in a group chat. We’re having the time of our lives,” he said. “Everybody’s heads and hearts are in the right spot. It’s really healthy right now, and I think we’re all really excited about this season.”

Jeremiah, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, also praised the show for providing a fun, creative outlet. “I haven’t laughed this hard in a long, long time,” he said. “In some ways, Queer Eye is connecting me to a part of myself that I had left behind, because I’m in dad mode and I run a business. With them, I get to be a little bit more free.”