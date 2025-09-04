Ahead of the 76th Emmy Awards, Bustle hosted an intimate cocktail party at Alba Los Angeles to toast our latest cover star, Quinta Brunson. The Abbott Elementary creator is nominated for three Emmys — having won two in years past — and much of the cast came out to celebrate. Brunson’s co-stars Janelle James and William Stanford Davis rubbed elbows with Abbott newcomers Matthew Law and Brandon Kyle Goodman. Also in attendance at the event hosted by editor in chief Charlotte Owen? Brunson’s friends and fellow funny people, like Ali Wong, Janicza Bravo, and Franchesca Ramsey.

Between the Emmys, her cover story, and Abbott’s return on Oct. 1, Brunson had plenty to celebrate. But as the actor said in her interview with Bustle, she approaches all of it with intention. “People used to tell me at the beginning of this that the No. 1 on the call sheet sets the tone, and the producer sets the tone — and I’m both of those roles,” she said. “I understand now, after doing this for four years, how important it was that I set the tone that I did when we first started.”

It’s a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly, even when the cameras aren’t rolling. “Sometimes it’s as simple as I’m the first one in the morning,” she added, “and the way I carry myself in the morning can determine how the rest of the set runs, not only as an actor, but as the creator of the show. I try to come in with a good attitude and a positive attitude, and it’s not hard to do. I’m very excited to go to work and appreciative of my cast and crew and naturally want the morale up.”

That high morale carried into the party itself. Whether it was Lana Condor and her former To All the Boys co-star Madeleine Arthur catching up by the bar, Maria Bakalova dropping in for a quick drink, or Bob the Drag Queen... simply being Bob the Drag Queen. Because if Brunson knows anything, it’s how to assemble the right cast — for a sitcom, cocktail party, or otherwise.