9 Cute & Rarely-Seen Photos Of Princess Diana With William & Harry

A few heartwarming moments that didn’t necessarily make the front page.

By Orla Pentelow
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Princess Diana helping William hold his balance and take his first steps during an official tour of New Zealand in 1983.
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Princess Diana reassures Prince William as they arrive for his first day at nursery in West London in 1985.

