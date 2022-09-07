Could The Real Housewives charm be wearing off? While the franchise seems as strong as ever, one city may not be returning to Bravo’s ever-expanding roster. The future of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which features Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury, remains uncertain.

As it currently stands, Bravo has not renewed RHODubai. The bleak outlook on the show’s future may have something to do with its low viewership. According to TV Deets, the first episode debuted in June 2022 and drew in a total of 769,000 viewers for its series premiere. But its success was short-lived. By the end of Episode 5, the show was only pulling in 495,000 viewers per episode. The ratings report also showed that the series was never able to cross the 700,000 viewer threshold again, coming close in Episode 9 with 643,000 viewers. The most recent episode, which aired August 31 totaled 548,000, which is still a far cry from the premiere and doesn’t bode well for its future. Even then, Bravo might think the show needs more time to grow. If RHODubai is renewed for another season, here’s what fans can expect.

RHODubai Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

With no word of a renewal, it’s basically impossible to decipher when exactly we could be getting a return trip to Dubai. Given that Season 1 premiered in June 2022, Season 2 could reach screens in summer 2023. However, this is all predicated on whether the series gets renewed in the first place.

Emilija Popovic/Bravo

RHODubai Season 2 Cast

If the series gets picked up for Season 2, there’s no indication that the six leads of RHODubai wouldn’t return for another go-round. As is the case with any Housewives title, there are all kinds of infighting and head-butting that goes on in front of and behind the cameras. However, nothing from Season 1 seemed incendiary enough to warrant the departure of one of the main cast, let alone, multiple exits. If anything, the most flammable moment to come from the show so far has been courtesy of a housewife from a different city.

The drama comes from Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, who didn’t have that many positive things to say about the Dubai series. “I’ve only seen one, maybe one and a half episodes,” Gizelle admitted on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, in July. “The only thing that stands out to me is the model girl [Chanel Ayan] ... I feel like she’s at least entertaining to watch. The others is like paint drying. I’m looking for her (in) the next scene, so I will give her that.” Also present on the podcast was Carlos King, an executive producer for Real Housewives of Atlanta, who dubbed the Dubai series, “The Real Housewives of Buh-Bye.” One Dubai cast member, Lesa Milan, took issue with Bryant’s statements and retorted on Today, stating, “I feel like Gizelle should actually know better, and girl, worry about your fashions first before you worry about us.” If anything, these antics may galvanize the RHODubai cast ahead of a potential Season 2.