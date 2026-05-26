The New Rules Of Reality TV Casting

When modern reality television was in its infancy, catching a casting director’s attention wasn’t easy. In the early 2000s, industry scouts would sift through Cosmopolitan’s roundups of hot, eligible guys. They’d approach attractive randoms at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica to see if strangers might be open to appearing on this cool new genre of TV where the stars weren’t professional actors.

But unless you lived in a city big enough for a casting call, the only way for aspiring contestants to be on the offense back then was to mail in a VHS submission: five- to 10-minute self-made tapes wherein they could show reality execs just how much the camera loved them. To say the videos often lacked originality is an understatement. “When I worked on Survivor, everybody’s opening music would be Destiny’s Child, and then for The Apprentice, it was that song with ‘Money, money, money, mon-ay!’” says Donna Driscoll, executive vice president of casting and talent for Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight.

Today, the rules of the casting game have changed dramatically. Not only are far more people interested in being on reality TV — especially as it’s proved to be a launchpad for influencer careers and further on-camera work — but it’s way easier for casting operatives to track down those wide-eyed hopefuls and vice versa. Gone are the five-minute video pitches; this is the always-on era, where your social media page often serves as your first audition.

But in a world of endless thirst traps and TikTok gimmicks, how does one showcase originality? If you’ve weighed the risk of possible public humiliation on national television against the potential reward of lucrative spon-con checks and decided the latter is too irresistible, read on. We reached out to five of the top reality TV casting directors in Hollywood to create a go-to guide for those hoping to become the next Rob Rausch — even if you can’t pull off half-snapped overalls or wrestle a water moccasin from a swamp.

Your Instagram should be accessible — and show off your best angles

It’s no surprise that Instagram is one of the first places a casting director will go to suss out a reality TV applicant. And yet many aspiring stars overlook a basic golden rule: Keep your profile public. Casting directors say they’re apt to move past anyone who makes them request access.

Once your grid is accessible, make sure to feature photos of yourself that don’t mask your face or body — especially if you’re looking to be on a dating show that centers on looks, says Chanel Perrillo, who has cast shows like FBoy Island and Million Dollar Listing New York. That means no coy downward poses that mask your eyes, or contorting your body into positions that don’t show off your figure. “I actually love a curated, beautiful Instagram,” says Perrillo, but she’s also not turned off by a slew of thirst traps, either: “If I’m working on a show where the cast is in their bathing suit a lot, I’m gonna need to find some bikini pics.”

“When someone says, ‘I’m going to be the villain,’ we’re thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t know about that.’”

And even though they might have fallen out of fashion amongst Gen Z, many in the industry admit they still rely on hashtags to identify specific types. If you can’t bring yourself to put #lawyer or #psychologist under your photo, at least geotag your exploits. “If I’m casting a competition show and looking for lawyers, I’ll find names from law firms and then see where they like to hang out,” says casting director Jazzy Collins, who won an Emmy for her work on The Traitors. “You click on the bar and see who else goes there, because the same type of people usually go to the same spots. Once you get into the mind of that type of person and where they go, you’re onto a whole new side of Instagram.”

Don’t be afraid to show up IRL

Though they aren’t as ubiquitous as they were at the dawn of reality TV, producers say the rare public casting call — which many casting directors often post about on their own IG pages — can bring in a slew of surprise contenders. “Sometimes you get people walking by who might not normally apply for a show who say, ‘Hey, I’m here, why not?’” says Collins. And if you don’t think you’re prepared for an impromptu audition, don’t sweat it. Collins says she once met a girl whose jeans and T-shirt at a casting call for The Bachelor made her stand out amongst a slew of women dolled up in LoveShackFancy dresses.

That also means you should be “on” long before you make it to the front of the line. Collins has occasionally perused the queue of hopefuls, plucking out those who radiate an intriguing aura. “There are some people who seem engaging just from their eyes or the way they smile,” she says. “Sometimes we’ll bring those people to the front of the line and immediately get them in to talk to them.”

When she’s not at work, Collins admits, she has a hard time turning off her casting radar. She’ll occasionally still approach an unsuspecting shopper with a “presence about them” at Erewhon to see if they’ve ever thought about being on reality TV. Moral of the story: Keep the charm turned on even when procuring a Hailey Bieber smoothie.

Your audition is still a (low-key) job interview

OK, so you’ve managed to make it out of the DMs — or the checkout line — and a producer says they’d like to hop on a phone or video call. How do you hold their interest?

Again: Don’t breeze past the basics. Casting directors say a shocking number of applicants repeatedly miss scheduled calls or don’t respond to texts and emails, immediately hurting their chances before an interview has even occurred. And if you’re set to chat via video, make sure your setup is well lit and not handheld. No Zooming from your bathroom, car, or closet — the footage may eventually be shown to higher-ups, and it needs to be clear.

“If someone has 10 million followers and they’re not, like, a musician or an actress, I wonder: Where do these followers come from? Then I do some stalking and end up on OnlyFans.”

Once you’re on time and seated at your desk underneath a ring light, be prepared with a few specific, unique anecdotes that highlight your personality.

“Saying it’s always been your dream to be on TV isn’t good enough,” says Rebecca Ringley, who has worked on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Tell me the stories you tell your friends that make them die laughing. What are the funny stories they tell about you — like how insane it was when you dressed up in a rabbit costume and went on an NFL field? Being able to advocate for yourself is really important.” Like with any job interview, specificity counts for a lot; instead of labeling yourself as smart, mention your perfect SAT score or how you pursued a PhD.

But while it’s good to put some thought into your origin story, be wary of presenting a “TED talk,” adds Cherish Hamutoff, who has cast seasons of Love Is Blind and Big Brother. “Shoot the sh*t with me like we’re having a beer. We don’t want someone to recite a boring script. You can tell us you’re obsessed with making jewelry and show us your whole setup. Just don’t overthink it.”

Don’t assign your own character arc

Expressing enthusiasm for the show you’d like to be on is encouraged. But announcing mid-audition that you’re certain of the role you’ll play on that show? Major red flag.

“When someone says, ‘I’m going to be the villain,’ we’re thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t know about that,’” says Driscoll, the Kinetic executive. “I think people imagine they’re standing out by saying that, but it’s like, ‘Show me, don’t tell me.’ If you’ve been called callous before, give us an example of that.”

“There’s a difference between being self-aware and being self-produced,” says Ringley, the 90 Day Fiancé vet. “If you’ve decided how you want to be perceived, the authenticity is basically gone and you’re playing a character. You’re telling me what you think I want to hear, and all I want to hear is who you actually are. If you come in with an agenda, like, ‘I’m the Jax Taylor of this show,’ it’s a huge turnoff.”

But you don’t necessarily have to be “here for the right reasons,” either

It’s become a trope on the Bachelor franchise: that loathsome contestant who is more interested in showcasing their original country ballad on national television than, you know, marrying the star of the show. Their intentions, in the eyes of viewers (and contestants), aren’t pure — but are anyone’s? Is there a soul who goes on reality TV in 2026 that isn’t hoping to gain at least a modicum of fame or fortune from the endeavor? “If I’m casting a straight-up dating show, I don’t care,” Ringley says. “Generally, if they want to be on TV, that’s a good thing.”

“I actually love a curated, beautiful Instagram. But If I’m working on a show where the cast is in their bathing suit a lot, I’m gonna need to find some bikini pics.”

To be clear, Ringley isn’t saying intention is irrelevant: If you’re going on a dating show, you should sincerely be willing to find love and be open to a relationship — and not, say, hiding a secret partner back home. And if the show is more of a vérité docuseries with a serious tone, being on television should not be a subject’s top motivation.

“But I’m not in charge of why people do what they want to do,” Ringley says. “Plus, the idea that you can create a career out of this or get a big social media following afterwards is not something that should be relied on. I see it every day. People cast on shows really, really, really want to keep things going afterwards, and there’s often not a way for us to help them make that happen.”

Embrace OnlyFans at your own risk

Even in 2026, many networks still aren’t cool with featuring contestants with adult content on OnlyFans. “It can be an easy disqualifier, which is kind of a bummer,” says Ringley. “I’ve had great people we can’t move forward with because the network wasn’t comfortable with that kind of content.”

It’s not always obvious if someone is an OnlyFans creator, but Perrillo says a high Instagram follower count without an obvious explanation will often point the way. “If someone has 10 million followers and they’re not, like, a musician or an actress, I wonder: Where do these followers come from?” Perrillo says. “Then I do some stalking and end up on OnlyFans. I think the attitude towards it will change, though. There’s a conversation starting around, ‘Is it almost like discrimination?’”

Go ahead and break the mold — producers are in your corner

After the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests in 2020, Collins — who had worked on five seasons of the Bachelor franchise — wrote an open letter to the show’s executives calling for a more diverse cast and production crew on the “whitewashed” series. Today, the casting director says, the supposed institutional changes promised by networks have fallen by the wayside.

“Shoot the sh*t with me like we’re having a beer. We don’t want someone to recite a boring script.”

“I am seeing things going right back to what it used to be before 2020, and it’s incredibly frustrating,” says Collins. “I do see networks turning down people that normally would have been a yes in 2020 or 2021. I’m hearing, ‘That’s not what we’re looking for these days.’” In her view, there’s no doubt about what they mean — especially because she gets less coded feedback, too, like, “‘Can you put some more white or white-appearing people in the mix?’”

Despite the pushback, Collins says she still initially presents the higher-ups with potential cast members who are predominantly people of color. And even though she doesn’t get the final say, she sees it as part of her job to push for casting Americans who actually look like the audience — not who TV execs think audiences want to see. “If you’re plus-size and want to be on a show, that gives us ammo to then go and say, ‘Look, they want to do this.’ We don’t have to stick to these old rules. Everyone deserves to fall in love, period.”

Stay in touch

Didn’t make the cut this time around? You still might have a shot at getting on TV in the future. Maybe you weren’t right for Love Island, but if a casting director is working on a different dating show, they won’t rule you out just because you’ve previously applied for another.

“There are countless instances where I’ve interviewed someone for something and four years later put them on another show,” says Hamutoff, who has also worked on The Amazing Race and Deal or No Deal Island. “I remember good people. It’s all about finding the right show for the right person at the right time.”

Which doesn’t mean you should be spamming casting directors’ DMs. Hamutoff, for one, finds the occasional check-in message acceptable but would rather you respond to one of her email blasts — which you usually end up on if you’ve already touched base — if you think you might be a fit for a new show she’s casting.

“We always tell people that it may not happen this year, but in a few years, your life could be in a different place where you have kids or your relationship is in a different place,” Ringley says. “We really get to know people while talking to them about their lives, and sometimes bonds develop. So it’s not rare that I’ll say, ‘Hey, remember this girl from that one thing? Let me call her and see if she’s interested.’”