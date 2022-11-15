The debut season of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt has been a steamy, twisty introduction into Jax Stewart’s world: her on-paper perfect life, her high-profile clients, and her complicated love of criminals. The legal drama has a 100% Tomatometer score and plenty of fodder for future installments. But will there be a Reasonable Doubt Season 2?

Hulu has not yet announced the show’s renewal, but there’s reason to be hopeful. Reasonable Doubt is the first scripted series from Onyx Collective — whose president, Tara Duncan, recently told Variety that there would be “a lot more projects to announce soon” from the brand. Kerry Washington, who directed the first episode, is also expected to work more with the collective, per Variety.

After the show’s Nov. 15 season finale, here’s everything to know about a potential Reasonable Doubt Season 2 so far.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 Cast

It wouldn’t be Reasonable Doubt without Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays criminal defense attorney Jax Stewart. She recently addressed the possibility of a second season in an interview with Today. “There is much more runway for Jax and her world,” she said. “I think the people would love to see what happens after they see the finale.”

Ser Baffo/Hulu

As two of the main men in Jax’s life, McKinley Freeman (Lewis) and Michael Ealy (Damon) also seem likely to return should the show get a second season. Behind the camera, showrunner Raamla Mohamed would also likely return for Season 2 — and perhaps Washington, too, in another directing role.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 Plot

In addition to continuing Jax’s ongoing storyline with her family and romantic relationships, Reasonable Doubt Season 2 could theoretically focus on a new criminal case. There’s no shortage of real-world events to pull from, of course. The show is partially inspired by attorney Shawn Holley, who was part of O. J. Simpson’s defense, aka the “Dream Team,” during his murder trial in the ‘90s.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

The potential Reasonable Doubt Season 2 release date is just a guessing game for now, of course — however, we can look back at Season 1 for an idea of a possible production timeline. The show’s first installment got a series order in September 2021 before premiering exactly one year later, in September 2022. So if that renewal announcement arrives soon, we could be looking at a late 2023 release date.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Reasonable Doubt Season 2 becomes available.