Rebel Wilson is now a mother. On Nov. 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Twitter, revealing that she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate the week prior. “She’s a little miracle!” Wilson wrote, sharing the first photo of her newborn. The baby reveal comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, but she quickly shot down that report on her Instagram story, saying, “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”

The 42-year-old actor expanded on her daughter’s arrival in an Instagram post, revealing that becoming a mother has been in the cards for years. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making.” She went on to thank her surrogate, whose identity remains unknown, for “helping me start my own family,” noting that she “carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson concluded her post by acknowledging all of the mothers who she’s been learning from. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” she wrote. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

