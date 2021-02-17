Rege-Jean Page's Next Role Is A World Away From Bridgerton

If you couldn't get enough of the Duke in Bridgerton, then you’re in luck. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Regé-Jean Page is to star in a Dungeons and Dragons movie alongside some seriously A List actors. While not a lot is known about the movie so far, the cast list is out of this world.

Page has reportedly closed a deal to play one of the leading roles in Paramount’s Dungeons and Dragons film, based on the game. While the 31-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2004 it wasn’t until he was in Netflix’s hottest period drama, Bridgerton in 2020 that he shot to fame. It’s been reported that he’ll be joining Captain America’s Chris Pine, Fast and Furious’ Michelle Rogriguez, and Justice Smith from All The Bright Places.

Page has been thrust into the spotlight over the last few months. He left a lasting impression as the Duke and there’s even been rumours that he’ll take on James Bond next. When asked Page played down the suggestions, but did say he was "pleased". "If you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get a 'B' word merit badge. I'm glad to have the badge, I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it's a badge," he told The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The Dungeons and Dragons film will be a step away from Page as you probably already know him. According to the Hollywood Reporter it’ll stick close to what the war game is best known for; quests, treasure, and fantasy beings. It’s usually overseen by one player, the Dungeon Master and it hasn’t been confirmed whether the film will be set within a game, be pure fantasy, or will include some reality aspects.

Like so many films Dungeons and Dragons release date has been uncertain but Film Stories says it will hit the big screen in 2022. Before then you can get your fix of Page as he hosts Saturday Night Live on Feb. 20 with Bad Bunny.