Meet The Newest Real Housewives Of Dallas Star

Real Housewives of Dallas is getting some new faces this season. Joining the cast is anesthesiologist Dr. Tiffany Moon, who's introduced to the other women by D’Andra Simmons. According to her Bravo bio, she moved to the U.S. from a small town just outside of Beijing, China at 6 years old. She's also the "product of extreme Tiger Parents," having graduated college at 19 and medical school by 23 as well as finishing in the top 10% of her class. The Season 5 trailer teases that she'll spend the season struggling to balance her personal life with the demands of being a frontline worker amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I can save your life, but not your reputation," she says in her tagline.

Here's what else to know about the franchise's first Asian American housewife.

Tiffany's Family

The Dallas resident is married to Daniel Moon, vice president and general counsel for jewelry and accessory brand Sam Moon. Together, they're parents to 6-year-old twin girls, Chloe and Madison, and Tiffany is stepmom to 16-year-old twins Nathan and Nicole. "I want to give them the childhood that I never had," she says of her children in the RHOD trailer.

When Tiffany was 3 years old, her parents immigrated to the United States, though she didn't join them until later. "I was reuniting with my mom and dad who were basically strangers to me. I had not seen or really spoken to them in three years," she recently explained of her upbringing to DFW Child. "Being in a completely new culture, new school, speaking no English, going to ESL … 'overwhelmed' would be an understatement."

Tiffany's Instagram & TikTok

Tiffany's Instagram account is includes a mix of posts about motherhood, style, and medicine. Her family — and particularly her young twin daughters — frequently appear in her photos.

Tiffany also runs a TikTok account, where she shows off her creativity, humor, and love of fashion.

Tiffany's Job

A graduate of Cornell University and UT Southwestern Medical School (where she received Alpha Omega Alpha Honors, as well as a Distinction in Research), Tiffany is a board-certified anesthesiologist, educator, and clinician. According to her website, she has published more than two dozen original manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters and speaks internationally on topics related to her research. In 2014, Tiffany won the Dennis F. Landers, M.D., Ph.D. Faculty of the Year Teaching Award, and she serves on multiple committees for the American Society of Anesthesiologists and is an Oral Board Examiner for the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Tiffany's website also has an e-commerce component where she sells such products as candles, scrub caps, face masks, and Eternal Love by Tiffany Moon jewelry. Talk about impressive.