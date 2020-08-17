Every celebrity has their fair share of impersonators, but TikTok star Priscila Beatrice bears a striking resemblance to Rihanna. So much so that Rihanna reacted to her lookalike over the weekend, offering yet another tease for her upcoming ninth album.

First posted to TikTok, the video was subsequently shared by trending news Insta handle @theshaderoom, which is where Rihanna found and reacted to the post commenting "where the album sis? #R9". Beatrice was understandably floored by Rihanna's comment, reposting the video on her Insta @priscila.beatrice. "I still can't believe it!!! THE OWN RIHANNA @badgirlriri saw my video and commented!!!" the caption reads. "Do you know what I'm feeling right now??? I can't stop crying with emotion!!! Of happiness!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful!!!"

Rihanna's reference to her long-awaited ninth album follows recent comments that the record will be out in due course. "It's probably going to be sooner than fans think but I'm just going to leave that alone because I've got enough stress and questions like, 'R9, where's the album?' They don't leave me alone, she told Access Hollywood while promoting her beauty brand Fenty Skin in July 2020.

"I'm always working on music and when I am ready to put it in the way I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she added in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it. I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."