Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their home on Dec. 14. The filmmaker and photographer were 78 and 68 years old, respectively.

As authorities investigate their deaths as an apparent double homicide, fans and former collaborators are paying tribute to the late couple, who first met on the set of Reiner and Nora Ephron’s When Harry Met Sally.

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he and Michelle Obama are “heartbroken by the tragic passing” of the Reiners.

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people — and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action,” Obama wrote. “Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired.”

Stephen King

Author Stephen King said he was “horrified and saddened” by the couple’s shocking deaths. “Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine),” he wrote, nodding to the adaptations Stand by Me and Misery.

“Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me,” King concluded.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates — who starred in Reiner’s Misery — told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s “absolutely devastated” by the Reiners’ deaths. “I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life,” she said.

The Matlock star also remembered Michele as a “gifted photographer,” noting that they worked together on Misery. “My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

In a statement shared with Deadline, Jamie Lee Curtis said she and her husband Christopher Guest are “numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele.”

Guest and Reiner worked together several times, most notably on their cult-classic mockumentary film, This Is Spinal Tap. Curtis and Reiner’s paths crossed, too, playing Jess’ parents on New Girl and both appearing on The Bear.

Curtis said that their focus now is on grieving and supporting the Reiners’ family. “There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis.”

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes shared a set photo of his and Reiner’s chairs side by side, simply writing: “No words…”

Elwes has starred in several of Reiner’s films, including The Princess Bride and Being Charlie.

The Lear Family

In a statement to THR, relatives of the late Norman Lear paid tribute to Reiner, who famously played the character nicknamed Meathead on Lear’s sitcom, All in the Family.

“Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world,” they wrote. “Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends.”