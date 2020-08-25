When it comes to planning your wedding day, the dress is a pretty essential part. You’ll hopefully be looking back on the pictures for years to come so you want to get it just right. However, most people won’t marry into the family of a famous fashion designer. But Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée is doing just that. And it’s been reported that mother-in-law-to-be Victoria Beckham will design Peltz’s wedding dress.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding day already promises to be seriously lavish. However, the Sun has reported that Victoria Beckham will play an even more important role than just mother-of-the-groom. A source told the publication that she’d be designing the wedding gown for her eldest son's big day. They said, “Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed. Nicola had initially wanted a haute couture gown by Elie Saab, as she has worn him before, but has now decided to let Victoria design her dress."

I reached out to representatives for Victoria Beckham and will update with information when it becomes available.

Brooklyn Beckham proposed to Peltz in June 2020. They shared a very loved up Instagram photo announcing their news. However, prior to the big announcement it was very clear that the Bates Motel actress is a firm member of the Beckham clan. She's shared pictures with the rest of the family and wore a dress from Victoria Beckham's collection in her engagement photo announcement.