17 Sickening Drag Race Lip-Syncs That Left RuPaul & Viewers Gagged

“Shantay, you stay!”

RuPaul's Drag Race/YouTube
By Mary Kate McGrath

Trinity K. Bonet vs. Laganja Estranja

All Stars 6 got sickening with this lip-sync between true lip-sync assassin Trinity K. Bonet and choreo queen Laganja Estranja. The queens both brought it to Dua Lipa’s “Physical,” and Laganja had everyone gagging start to finish. Okurrrrr!

Alyssa Edwards vs. Tatiana

When RuPaul revealed that winners would lip-sync in All-Stars seasons instead of the bottom queens, it was clear fans were going to see some intense performances. Alyssa Edwards and Tatiana’s “Shut Up And Drive” is one of the all-time best with their coordinated outfits, hair-ography, and jumping splits. The lip-sync has to be good when it inspires a Carson Kressley reaction GIF.

