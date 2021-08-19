MENU
Celebrity
17 Sickening
Drag Race
Lip-Syncs That Left RuPaul & Viewers Gagged
“Shantay, you stay!”
RuPaul's Drag Race/YouTube
By
Mary Kate McGrath
Aug. 19, 2021
Trinity K. Bonet vs. Laganja Estranja
All Stars 6
got sickening with this lip-sync
between true lip-sync assassin Trinity K. Bonet and choreo queen Laganja Estranja. The queens both brought it to Dua Lipa’s “Physical,” and Laganja had everyone gagging start to finish. Okurrrrr!
Alyssa Edwards vs. Tatiana
When RuPaul revealed that
winners
would lip-sync in All-Stars seasons instead of the bottom queens, it was clear fans were going to see some intense performances.
Alyssa Edwards and Tatiana’s “Shut Up And Drive”
is one of the all-time best with their coordinated outfits, hair-ography, and jumping splits. The lip-sync has to be good when it inspires a
Carson Kressley reaction GIF.
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Sex & Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Originals
Shop
Video
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.