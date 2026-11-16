In the original off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks, which ran for 42 years, two dads pretend to feud, employing reverse psychology to get their son and daughter to fall in love. Now the long-running musical is making its Broadway debut — with a few updates: The revisal has been reimagined as a gay love story centered on two men, Matt and Lewis, with two benevolently scheming mothers replacing the father roles.

“Everyone’s included now — mothers and sons, daughters and same-sex couples… we’re all here now and welcome to the table,” Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles says of The Fantasticks, which opens tonight and runs at the Hayes Theater through Feb 7. “To me, it only makes sense with moms, but I’m sure somebody who watched it 60 years ago [thought], ‘Of course, it has to be dads. I can’t imagine it with moms.’”

Miles, who plays Lewis’ mother, Bessie, says she’s “really lucky to play mothers,” having also portrayed matriarchs in shows ranging from The Light in the Piazza to The Seat of Our Pants to The King and I, for which she won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. They’re roles with rich territory to mine, she says — and ones that she never tires of.

“I think I have the rest of my life to continue to play a mother onstage,” she says, “and I would be happy if I get to play a mother forever.”

Ruthie Ann Miles stars in a gender-swapped revisal of The Fantasticks, which ran for 42 years off-Broadway. Joan Marcus

On the roles she’s drawn to now:

It’s always fun to find what I have in common with these people and also the ways that we’re different: What can I learn from this person? What mistakes are they making in their life that I can do better in mine?

Theater is maybe the ultimate safe space. It’s dark, it’s quiet, and no one’s making you answer an exit exam afterward. People can reflect on themselves, on their own lives: “Oh, that’s terrible.” “I don’t agree.” “That person should do that instead.” That’s something that I really love about the characters that I’ve been fortunate enough to play — they all teach me something.

On playing mother roles:

There’s so much that the world needs to see represented about parents onstage and the choices they make: different survival tactics, different strategies, different ways that we care for our children — because we want the best for them, despite it maybe not coming across that way.

In The Fantasticks, the mothers realize when they manipulate their children, it’s not the happy ending that they thought they would get if everything went their way. Instead, they have to love, and they have to lose. They have to let their children make those mistakes. And only then do they get the kind of ending that perhaps they didn’t see coming in. When I watch these mothers and the mistakes that they make, it makes me think about my relationship to my child. I have to be the disciplinarian because my daughter needs that boundary to thrive. But also, in what ways can I just be lenient? Can I just let her, you know, run and make a mistake and fall down, and then come to me when she’s ready for Mama to hold her?

Miles’ first encounter with The Fantasticks was in a musical theater history class in college. Joan Marcus

On her college Fantasticks encounter:

The Fantasticks came up in a musical theater history class, and it was in a big textbook. And it just happened to be the story that I picked for my final paper, our character analysis — I chose El Gallo [the mysterious narrator]. I was really fascinated by this character who would choose to hurt somebody for their own good. I was repulsed but also captivated by that idea. It drew me in, because I didn’t understand it.

On getting into character:

I really just like to take my time. I assess my voice if she’s a little tired. I have all manner of teas and ginger powder and manuka — anything that I could possibly want to wake my voice up and make sure my body feels cozy. But really, when it comes to character work, putting on the wig and the makeup and the costume marks a shift in my brain — we’re not Ruthie anymore.

Miles shares a dressing room with her costar Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Joan Marcus

On her costar bond:

Leslie [Rodriguez Kritzer, who plays Mildred] and I share a room here, so it’s lovely to be able to take care of each other in the hour before we get to go onstage. We listen to each other really well and trust each other really deeply — like, “Hey, I’m having a rough day” or “I didn’t sleep well” or “I need this,” and then responding, “How can I support you in that?” We’re always checking and doing that with each other. To work so closely onstage with somebody and also get to share a dressing room with them together — you get that quiet moment together before the show.

On touching stage-door anecdotes:

I love when people tell us that they have a history with The Fantasticks. There was a mother who saw The Fantasticks with her husband 40-some-odd years ago and brought her daughter to see The Fantasticks now — a new generation. People say, “You know, we went on our blind date to The Fantasticks, and now my wife and I have been married for 40 years, and we flew from out of state to come and see the first preview.” We have dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of stories like that: “We walked down the aisle to one of the songs — ‘Try to Remember,’ ‘You Are Love.’” “He proposed to me at The Fantasticks.” It’s just another reminder of how special it is to get to play this today, and how special it is that families get to share this now.