Sabrina Carpenter “Arrested” Gigi Hadid On The Short N' Sweet Tour

The model is the latest “Juno” girl!

by Steffi Cao
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter just placed Gigi Hadid under arrest. In case you missed it, the pop singer has been performing on her Short n’ Sweet tour, and on Oct. 23, she made a stop in Pittsburgh. Typically, the singer will place someone under “arrest” before the song “Juno,” with previous arrestees including SNL’s Marcello Hernández, comedian Ayo Edebiri alongside singer Clairo, and K-pop idols Jihyo, Momo, and Sana of the girl group TWICE.

In Pittsburgh, Carpenter led up to the viral moment by talking about hoping to find love so she could return to Pennsylvania, her home state. “And I think I just made eye contact with the one,” she said.

The camera panned over to reveal Hadid, dressed in a leopard-print cami over a white t-shirt. The model waved to the audience, blowing a kiss.

Gigi Under Arrest

“What’s your name?” Carpenter asked Hadid. “Gigi? Does that stand for gorgeous girl? Where are you from?”

When Hadid yelled back that she was from Bucks County, Carpenter was surprised and replied: “I’m kind of from there, too, that’s so crazy! Wow, maybe we are soulmates,” before handing over the iconic fuzzy pink handcuffs given to each “Juno” arrestee.

Hadid spun them around as Carpenter jumped into the song, not before dedicating the track to her.

“This one is for Gigi, everybody,” she said. “Let's make it super loud. She's really beautiful and nervous.”

Later on in the evening, Hadid shared some pictures from the concert on her Instagram Stories, including one of Carpenter captioned, “Hey angel.”

