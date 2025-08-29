Sabrina Carpenter’s new album has finally arrived — and on Man’s Best Friend, the Grammy winner’s penchant for flirty wit is on full display.

From singing about sultry fantasies in songs like “Tears” and “When Did You Get Hot?” to parting ways with an ex on “Goodbye” and “Never Getting Laid,” there’s something for every mood and moment on the Man’s Best Friend tracklist. And once again, Carpenter proves her knack for delivering incisive observations in pop-perfect packaging.

Of course, that’s by design. Carpenter recently opened up about her flair for wordplay in an interview with Rolling Stone. “When I’m writing, it’s so much harder for me to say something that doesn’t have a little bit of a wink to it, because that is just the way that I speak,” she said. “It’s the way that I communicate with my friends, my family, and with lovers. There isn’t an evil bone in me. So if I’m having a bad day, the joke makes it a little less b*tchy.”

The jokes also happen to make for iconic Instagram captions. Need one? Read on for the 30 best lyrics from Man’s Best Friend for your Instagram captions.

1. “Manchild”

“Why so sexy if so dumb?”

“I swear they choose me, I’m not choosin’ them”

2. “Tears”

“Tears run down my thighs”

“A little initiative can go a very long, long way”

“A little respect for women can get you very, very far”

3. “My Man On Willpower”

“Can I return him?”

“He fell in love with self-restraint and now it's getting out of hand”

“My man's in touch with his emotions”

4. “Sugar Talking”

“Put your loving where your mouth is”

“You're havin' these epiphanies. Big word for a real small mind”

5. “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”

Sabrina Carpenter's "Tears" music video

“I hear it in his eyes, he sees it in my tone”

“Big deal, we've been here before. And we'll be here tomorrow”

6. “Nobody’s Son”

“I'm the one they call for a third-wheeling”

“So fine and so deceiving”

7. “Never Getting Laid”

“Us girls are fun but stressful”

“Baby, I’m not angry”

8. “When Did You Get Hot?”

“Baby, baby, mm, it's thickening the plot”

“Sorry, I did not see the vision. Thank the Lord, the fine you has risen”

9. “Go Go Juice”

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Sippin’ on my go go juice, I can’t be blamed.”

“Love when happy hour comes at 10 a.m. o’clock on a Tuesday.”

10. “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry”

“Your perfect timing couldn't be worse”

“Silent treatment and humblin' your *ss”

“So don't worry, I'll make you worry like no other girl can”

11. “House Tour”

“I'm just so proud of my design”

“I'm pleasured to be your hot tour guide”

“My house is on Pretty Girl Avenue”

“My house could be your house too”

12. “Goodbye”