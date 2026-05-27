Some of the most nostalgic Y2K bands, like Sixpence None the Richer and Relient K, had to pay unexpected prices for their success. The new documentary Safe for the Whole Family: How to Make a Christian Superstar examines the rise of the Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) world, from its evolution from a mere subgenre into a billion-dollar business — and the sacrifices some artists had to make as a result.

CCM experienced a major resurgence in the ’90s, turning Christian or faith-adjacent artists into bona fide superstars by being marketed as a “safe” alternative to mainstream pop and becoming part of Nashville’s expansive music business as a result. However, what fans didn’t see were the strict morals these musicians were being held to and the discrimination they faced when they didn’t live up to these expectations.

The documentary tells these stories through the lens of Nikki Leonti, a Christian singer who was dropped from her label after becoming pregnant at 17; Michael Passons, who was outed as gay and ousted from his Christian band Avalon for refusing to undergo conversion therapy; and Jennifer Knapp, a songwriter who left the CCM world after refusing to abide by their conservative values.

Bryan Linden/WireImage/Getty Images

Safe for the Whole Family also features some of the genre’s biggest voices, including Sixpence None the Richer lead singer Leigh Nash, Relient K singer-songwriter Matt Thiessen, Crystal Lewis, Derek Webb, Nate Cole, Chanel Haynes, and Semler, showing how even the industry’s brightest stars were affected by being held to these evangelical standards.

“CCM wasn't just a genre – it was an industry built largely out of Nashville,” director Jason Ikeler said in a statement. “The film looks at what happens when faith, fame, and commerce become inseparable, and what it costs the people inside that system.”

Ikeler hopes to debut Safe for the Whole Family: How to Make a Christian Superstar at film festivals later this year, with a wider premiere slated for late 2026.