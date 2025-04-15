Prime Video’s new docuseries First to the Finish follows the women of 2024’s Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship — a motor sports competition series known for giving younger drivers a chance to hone their skills. Among them are Sally Mott and Heather Hadley, two competitors who give their all on the track, striving to place first, and to earn the separate award for the top-finishing female driver.

With so few women on the track, the stakes for the latter couldn’t be higher. “I think it really made us drive extra hard with each other,” Mott tells Bustle.

Mott, 20, and Hadley, 23, both got their start in karting, a scene they describe as more ego-filled than the tracks of the MX-5 series. They expanded their motor sports resumes by joining the world of race cars and, ultimately, the MX-5, where they say they were met with supportive competitors. “The diversity is definitely celebrated,” Mott says.

But a race is still a race, and Fight to the Finish sees the drivers struggling to balance the sport’s cutthroat nature with their desire to lift each other up.

“We have so much support for each other off-track, and we want nothing but the best for each other and for women in motor sports,” Hadley says. “But at the end of the day, we’re competitors, and we want to win.”

Both women have returned for the 2025 series, which is currently underway and has seen six women — a series record — take to the track.

In the meantime, the drivers break down race-day rituals, the business of the sport, and a relatable problem they face behind the wheel.

You’ve said the MX-5 cup is a welcoming place, compared to some of your earlier experiences in motor sports. But are there still unexpected challenges for women in this field?

Mott: We have different hormones than men do. You’re training for weeks, you’re putting everything you can into it, then you get to the track, and you’re like, “Oh, my God, I just started my period” — now it’s a completely different mindset, at least for me. That has affected my results. I cannot focus. I wake up and have brain fog. You have to figure out how to cope with it and make it work for you because the race isn’t going to stop for that.

Hadley: It’s so hard. At that point, you’re battling with yourself. It’s not like a thunderstorm came and the race is delayed. You are dealing with all these extra hormones, and it’s easy to spiral. Although I’m not going to say I’m great at dealing with getting my period on race day — it is the worst thing ever — [what helps] is catching those negative thoughts and being super aware that it’s going to be extra easy to spiral. You have to be affirming yourself with positive thoughts.

Young women in sports are having a major moment right now. Where do you think racing factors into that conversation?

Hadley: Most people don’t know any female driver ever to exist besides Danica Patrick. I could name 100 female drivers. We’re hoping this docuseries shines a light on women in motor sports — that we’re putting in so much work behind the scenes, and we care so deeply about this sport.

Mott: We’re quickly doubling our numbers, which is really cool. This year, I modeled my livery and suit after the Iron Dames [sports team]. They have a campaign called Every Dream Matters, and they’ve allowed young girls to write their dreams on their cars — like “I want to be an astronaut. I want to be an engineer. I want to be a physicist.” I look up to them because they’re not just racing to race; they’re also giving women a voice, welcoming them into the sport.

There’s a big focus on personal branding in this sport — you’re not only drivers but businesswomen as well. What is it like not only working to excel at racing, but also defining yourself to the public?

Hadley: Most people don’t realize it’s so much more than just driving on track. Actual race day is like 1% of everything that goes into building a brand as a driver. A person’s story, getting time to share what makes us who we are, is a huge part of brand alignment and connecting with sponsors.

On the 1% that is race day, do you have any go-to rituals or a song that hypes you up?

Hadley: I’ve always loved “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. If I could play it in the car when driving, that’d be great.

Mott: My go-to song is probably “Kickstart My Heart” [by Mötley Crüe]. I like the dad-rock energy. After the AirPods come out and the helmet is on, I put my visor down. I pray for general safety, for a good race, and to hopefully have a good day. Then I visualize a good start and a good lap. It helps quiet everything.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.