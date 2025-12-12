In her five seasons on Saturday Night Live, Sarah Sherman has made a name for herself as slapstick-meets-The Substance comedic sensibilities, playing gross-out characters ranging from a woman with a singing meatball on her neck to an office worker who undergoes plastic surgery to swap her eyes for googly ones. But while opening for Adam Sandler this year, the comedian learned that you don’t always have to wear your gore on your sleeve — sometimes, you can Trojan-horse your inner freak. “The thing about Sandler is all of his jokes are really surreal, absurdist storytelling. He tells jokes that are grosser than things that I have in the hour,” she says of his ability to sandwich filth into his dad-joke delivery. “I get up there and say crazy sh*t and have the Jumbotron guy zoom in on my butt crack, and I'm like, ‘I am nothing compared to Sandler.’”

In her debut comedy special — Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh, dropping on HBO Max on Dec. 12 — she practices her newfound restraint. Sure, the body horror enthusiast hired a design collective to adorn the stage with miles of fake guts. And naturally, one of the show’s first jokes is toilet-based. But Sherman made sure to also “leave people wanting more.”

“As a maximalist and a punisher, I’ve always left everything out on the ice. I’d make myself hyperventilate on stage; I'd be out of breath and literally wind myself, then I have to keep doing an hour more of material after that,” says the 32-year-old. “Listen, I'm no spring chicken. I'm happy to put that one to rest and go back and forth between styles [of comedy] to keep people entertained.”

The joke in the special that best embodies this blending of styles? That came courtesy of fellow Sandler opener, David Spade. “I have to keep a silica packet in my underwear to keep the old meat from going bad,” she recalls. It’s one part dad-joke, one part disgusting — and perfectly Sherman.

Below, Sherman reflects on The Nanny, over-ordering Szechuan food, and being a self-proclaimed prude.

Greg Endries/HBO

As a kid, who was your biggest inspiration?

I was so obsessed with Shari Lewis from Lamb Chop and The Nanny’s Fran Fine.

Name something you used to think was a big deal, but really isn’t.

That can be said for everything I like. So there was a time two years ago when Paul Giamatti said he would be in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake and the way my algorithm works, that was front page news. I came to work [at SNL] the next day and I was like, "Bowen [Yang], did you hear Paul Giamatti wants to be in a new reboot of Texas Chainsaw?" And Bowen was like, "That's not front page news...”

What was your last big splurge?

When I was hungover, I over-ordered a bunch of Szechuan food. Eight dishes just to have variety.

Who’s your biggest fan?

My parents, I think.

Who are you the biggest fan of?

Natalie Palamides. I just saw her new show, Weer, at The Cherry Lane Theatre. I'm so obsessed with it that I would go in the streets with a megaphone for her.

What big goal are you still working toward?

I'm writing a movie, but I have to finish it.

Who gave you your biggest break?

Coleman Brice, owner of Cole's Bar in Chicago, gave me my first-ever comedy job when he hired me to host his Wednesday night open mic. I owe him my life.

What’s the biggest mistake you made early in your career?

Tommy Brennan, who’s a new SNL cast member, said that I was kind of a b*tch at the open mic in Chicago that I just talked about. I just was running the open mic very strictly, and I would put him up really late when he was a new open mic-er. I'm terrified to think that I was a mean open mic host.

On a date, what’s your biggest red flag?

Not tipping enough. It should be more than 20%.

Has a big gesture ever changed your mind about someone?

I feel like everyone used to talk about Billy Corgan from the Smashing Pumpkins being an *sshole. Then I remember he was on the cover of PAWS Chicago holding two kittens and I'm like, “Could Billy Corgan really be such an *sshole if he's so sweet to kittens?”

What’s your biggest irrational fear?

That the veins in my eyes are swelling. I'm a crazy hypochondriac.

What helped you heal from your biggest heartbreak?

Sh*t-talking with friends.

Who’s the big star of your camera roll?

Sandler. I got amazing photos of Sandler in his cool HOKAs and basketball shorts in the green room before his shows.

What’s your biggest regret?

Not being nice enough at my open mic.

Greg Endries/HBO Greg Endries/HBO 1 / 2

What does your ideal big night out look like?

Seeing an amazing movie, then having a burger afterwards with friends to talk about the movie. I hate to say it, but post-COVID I’ve been like, “New York isn't up as late as it used to be! What is this, Cleveland?” No offense, but I'm like, restaurants need to stay open later.

What’s the biggest trip you’ve ever taken?

I went to Edinburgh to do the Fringe Comedy Festival and everyone hated me there.

What’s worth getting into a big fight over?

Everything. I love fighting. I'll fight over anything. I'll scream any time I think about literally anything.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in the past year?

Fly less, take the train more. Take Amtrak.

Describe a big moment that had you sweating.

I mean, every Saturday on SNL. My dresser has wet costumes on her hands.

Tell us a (big) secret.

I'm really well-behaved. I was a straight-A student, I'm a goody two-shoes, and a prude.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.