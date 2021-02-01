Saved By The Bell Star Dustin Diamond Dies After Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom Saved By The Bell, passed away the morning of Monday, Feb. 1, at 44 years old. The news of his death comes after the actor was hospitalized in January, during which doctors reportedly ran a biopsy in addition to other tests to address evident body pain.

Roger Paul, a spokesperson for Diamond, told NBC News that the actor's "condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care." He also noted that "there were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away." Diamond's cancer diagnosis was made public by his manager in January when the actor was checked into a Florida hospital for tests and treatment, though details were scarce at the time.

After originating the role of Samuel "Screech" Powers on the 1988 Disney Channel sitcom Good Morning, Miss Bliss, he continued playing the character on NBC's Saved By The Bell from 1989 to 1993, which has gone on to be regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Diamond reprised his role on the subsequent spin-off series, Saved By The Bell: The College Years and Saved By The Bell: The New Class.

He went on to appear in feature films such as 2002's Big Fat Liar and the 2008 independent comedy Our Feature Presentation, as well as many more television projects, often as himself, including Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Big Brother. Diamond, along with Dennis Haskins, who portrayed Mr. Belding, was one of only two original cast members not to reprise their Saved By The Bell roles in Season 1 of Peacock's 2020 revival series.

In the wake of Diamond's passing, many of his Saved By The Bell co-stars have expressed their condolences through social media. Mario Lopez took to Twitter, writing, "Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on..."

Actress Tiffani Thiessen posted a photo of Diamond to her Instagram account with the caption: "I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star Dustin Diamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."

After Diamond's diagnosis was announced in January, actress Lark Voorhies posted a throwback photo to Instagram. "I’d like to take the time to send special love and special best wishes to Dustin Diamond, who is one of my dearest friends," she wrote. "Dustin, all the many in your close circle who know you to be the great person that you are, are truly pulling for you and praying for the best outcome."

Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar tweeted his condolences, writing, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends." He continued, "Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

Check out more social media reactions to Dustin Diamond's passing below.