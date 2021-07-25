Selena Gomez & Her Sister Reenacted An Iconic Full House Argument On TikTok

Who doesn’t love the Tanner sisters? On Friday, July 23, Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie brought their take on an iconic Full House argument to TikTok, lip-syncing along to D.J. and Stephanie Tanner’s lines from the popular family sitcom. Gomez, 29, sat on a couch next to Gracie, 8, and recreated the memorable scene in which the oldest Tanner siblings argue over who is better.

In their version of the Full House scene, Gomez and Gracie go back and forth as D.J. and Stephanie, saying who is older, younger, taller, and shorter until Gomez, as D.J., says, “I’m smarter.” Grace, in the role of Stephanie, replies, “I’m not falling for that.” Gomez captioned the TikTok, “Sisters,” and fans loved the sweet family moment. One follower commented, “Imagine being the sister of THE Selena Gomez,” while another wrote, “Ok but...ramona and beezus.”

Gomez, whose parents met in high school and divorced when she was 5 years old, has two younger half-sisters, Grace Elliot Teefey and Victoria Gomez. The actor, who celebrated her birthday on July 22, likely had her sister in town for a party attended by close family and friends. “Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members,” an unnamed source told Elle. “It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has also been posting on TikTok more frequently. Some of her recent posts include a lip-sync video to Trap Beckham’s “Birthday B*tch” with a friend on her birthday and a throwback post singing to one of her own tracks, “Love You Like a Love Song,” with another pal. Earlier in July, Gomez posted a TikTok mocking her own interview at a Teen Vogue party during her Disney Channel days, captioning the video, “To my younger self: you’re not cool bro.”

Gomez has been more active on TikTok as of late, despite being candid about her complicated relationship with being online in the past. In March, the Revelación singer opened up about avoiding social media in a Vogue interview. “I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done,” she said. “After that decision, it was instant freedom. My life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I could not have been more happy about it.”

The Only Murders in the Building actor has also called out major social media companies, highlighting how Facebook has allowed for COVID-19 misinformation to spread and writing an email to the platform pointing out that they had allowed ads about election fraud, per Vogue. Following the attack on the Capitol in January, Gomez tweeted, “Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community.”

Even so, it seems Gomez is open to using TikTok to share a few lighthearted glimpses of her own life with fans, from funny lip-syncs with her sister and friends to throwback moments from her early career.