Selena Gomez has had a very good morning. On Dec. 9, the actor garnered double nominations at the 2025 Golden Globes, achieving a rare feat. Shortly after presenters Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominations, she shared her shocked reaction to her Instagram Story.

Gomez was recognized in both the film and TV fields at the Globes, receiving nominations for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture for the Netflix musical Emilia Pérez and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for the fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building.

As seen in Gomez’s reaction video, when Chestnut called her name in the category of Best Supporting Actress, her jaw dropped in shock as she gasped, “Oh my god” and buried her face in her hands. Gomez then got emotional when Ariana Grande was the next nominee to be announced for her acclaimed performance in Wicked. “Oh my god, Ari!” she exclaimed.

“I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes,” she wrote, shouting out her co-star Zoe Saldaña, who is also nominated in the same category.

In a separate Instagram Story, Gomez shared a message for the film’s star, Karla Sofía Gascón (who was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Comedy or Musical), director Jacques Audiard, and the crew after Emilia Pérez garnered 10 total nominations. “@karsiagascon mi amor I am so proud and grateful to know you!” she wrote. “Congratulations to Jacques, [Clément Ducol], and Camille.”

Gomez, Saldaña, and Gascón’s respective nominations come months after they collectively won the Best Actress prize for Emilia Pérez at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, alongside their co-star Adriana Paz. “Thank you SO much [Cannes Film Festival] and the whole board,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time.

Gomez also acknowledged her nomination for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which marked her third consecutive nod in the category for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders. “So proud of my @onlymurdershulu family,” she wrote along with a happy-tear emoji, sharing an on-set photo with co-stars and fellow Globe nominees Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The only other actor that achieved double nominations at the Globes was Sebastian Stan, who earned two nods for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture in the drama category for The Apprentice and the comedy and musical side for A Different Man.