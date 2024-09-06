Spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 8 ahead. The new season of Netflix’s hit real estate series started in classic Selling Sunset fashion. Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Bonnet got into a squabble when a fan asked who the Oppenheim Group’s biggest pot-stirrer was on social media. Mary answered Chelsea, resulting in a very heated off-camera text exchange.

Then, they were immediately asked to co-list a $30 million Manhattan Beach mansion.

Chelsea and Mary pitched themselves separately to the homeowners to nab the listing, which would be the biggest deal in the city’s history if sold. With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, and astounding details (including $2 million scalloped concrete), both declared the home a “masterpiece.”

However, the owners wanted both ladies’ expertise to help sell their home. Neither was pleased by this outcome, but the duo pulled their weight and conducted several showings to potential buyers (even if Chelsea did show up late to the broker’s open). But by the end of the season, their combined effort may not have been enough to sell the home.

Did Chelsea & Mary Sell The House?

Sara Mally / Netflix

In the Season 8 finale, Chelsea suggested reducing the $30 million listing price. However, Jason and Mary hesitated, believing that interest in the home would increase once the school year ended.

At the time of publication, the house remains unsold. Chelsea told Bustle that she and Mary are still co-listing the property together. “I told them we had to drop the price, and nobody listened to me, so I'm expecting some apologies,” she says. “Now, we have dropped the price at this point, but had we dropped it then, it probably would be sold.”

They’ve since decreased the asking price to $24.995 million, according to the Oppenheim Group website. However, the brokerage no longer needs to worry about making a record-breaking deal. In November, a 13,000-sq ft. home in Manhattan Beach was listed for an eye-watering $150 million. Perhaps Chelsea and Mary’s price tag, which looks affordable in comparison, will help them sell the house.