Here’s What Happened To The $19.5M Dumbo Penthouse From Selling The City

Netflix’s many real estate reality shows provide a hefty dose of home aspiration, from Beverly Hills mansions to oceanfront villas. And now the streaming network is setting its sights on a new coast.

Selling the City, from the same producers of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, focuses on New York City, following luxury real estate agent Eleonora Srugo and her all-female team at Douglas Elliman. Eleonora’s listings go beyond Manhattan, as proven by a $19.5 million penthouse in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, which makes an appearance in Episode 5.

The listing creates drama among the team when a “well-known” buyer signs a contract to purchase the home, but ends up walking away from the deal. Knowing that he’s still looking, Eleonora wanted one of her agents to try to win him as a client.

The potential buyer was Michael B. Jordan, which was publicly reported and not actually a secret. In a meeting, Jordyn said she thought she “nabbed” Jordan as a client, which was a shock to Gisselle, who’d apparently had a complicated “situationship” with him seven years prior. She said the two were still friendly and talked real estate, which caused some tension with Jordyn.

But drama aside, Season 1 ends without closure on the apartment. So, is the $19.5 million penthouse at the Olympia Dumbo still for sale? Here’s the latest update after the Selling the City finale.

Is The Penthouse Still On Sale?

StreetEasy

According to the building’s website, the Olympia Dumbo, the $19.5 million penthouse is still listed as available. Not only is it still for sale, but it’s currently listed at its initial asking price, and has not had to face any price reductions yet.

The apartment boasts five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, an outdoor terrace overlooking the East River, and beautiful views of the New York skyline, including both the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.

However, it’s not entirely clear how long the penthouse has actually been on the market. While Eleonora showed her team the apartment shortly after Jordan called off the deal, it was still left unfinished and wasn’t yet back on sale. The Netflix show doesn’t clarify when it went back on the market, but after the new exposure, the penthouse may not be available for long.