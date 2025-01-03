Here’s An Update On The $65M Penthouse From Selling The City

Like the real estate reality shows that came before it, Netflix’s Selling the City highlights jaw-dropping luxury properties that frequently serve as the backdrop to workplace squabbles. But sometimes, the home is so stunning that you’ll lose track of the episode’s drama (if only for a moment).

Such is the case with the Sutton Tower penthouse. The Corcoran Group’s Steve Gold gives a tour of the property in Episode 2, and it’s a showstopper. More than 800 feet above the city, the penthouse boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet of living space — plus access to all the amenities the luxury building has to offer, including a spa, lap pool, children’s playroom, and more.

At the time of filming, the penthouse was listed at $65 million — and promised a $2 million commission to the agent who managed to make a deal. So, is the lavish property still up for sale?

Here’s an update on the buzzy address.

Moving In?

According to the Corcoran Group, the $65 million penthouse is still on the market today.

The property — which was designed by acclaimed Danish architect Thomas Juul-Hansen — features some of the most expansive views to be found in the city. As Elizabeth Unger, senior sales director of Sutton Tower, told the New York Post in October: “I can see all the way from the Atlantic Ocean to the Hudson. I can see the mountains of New Jersey, and I can see the city skyline from the Empire State Building to the Freedom Tower.”

And from the primary suite upstairs, you can admire the entire length of Central Park — the “head to toe,” as Justin Tuinstra puts it on Selling the City.

The Real Estate Reality Boom

For those who love learning about lavish properties and the people who sell them, Netflix has no shortage of real estate reality shows. Selling the City, of course, is the newest neighbor of the streamer’s hit franchise, which includes Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

“I think every real estate reality show that has come before us has paved the way, for sure, but New York is a city that is in a league of its own,” Selling the City star Taylor Middleton recently told Bustle. “And so we really hit the pavement in our heels with our grit and our New York hustle and our East Coast style and our collaborative team, and with Eleonora [Srugo] at the helm.”