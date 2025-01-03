Selling the City may be the newest show in Netflix’s ever-expanding real estate universe, but its debut season wasted no time stirring up workplace drama.

The new series — which follows a group of Douglas Elliman real estate agents in New York City — premiered on Jan. 3, just in time for some cozy, post-holiday marathoning. And if you’ve already breezed through all eight episodes, you know that it ends with a dramatic cliffhanger that begs for follow-up.

A Conflict-Filled Finale

To recap: Throughout Selling the City, there seems to be a growing rift between Abigail “Abi” Godfrey and Jade Chan. In the first episode, Abi discussed being “booted” from a special lunch Jade had invited several colleagues to. She also claimed Jade said she was thirsty — “as if you’re Beyoncé and I’m a f*cking fan,” Abi relayed to her friends.

Abi later plainly told Jade, “I don’t think I’m really your favorite right now.”

Then, during a party in the season finale, Abi suggested that Jade was responsible for Taylor Middleton “taking the fall” for an earlier conflict. (In a prior episode, team leader Eleonora Srugo was upset with Middleton after learning that Middleton had taken private meetings with Jade, despite being a member of Eleonora’s team.)

Abi also accused Jade of being a different person off-camera. Jade was clearly caught off-guard by the confrontation, even commanding that Eleonora “Stop this right now.”

After Abi claimed Jade said she looked old, Jade owned up to it, and Abi accused her of trying to “tear another woman down.”

The final moments included Jade breaking the fourth wall, announcing, “If any of this sh*t f*cking airs, I will sue every single one of your *sses.”

Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Away from set, she later said, “F*ck you, Netflix.”

Jade & Abi’s Drama, Explained

While there had certainly been tension all season long, the explosive cliffhanger seemed to be quite an escalation. So... what happened?

“There was a lot that had gone on, on and off camera,” Abi tells Bustle, “and it was really important to me to be able to confront her in front of my team because she continually lied about me and what I was saying.”

It was meaningful, Abi adds, “for the girls in my team to see her reaction when I did call her out, and I think it was very telling.”

Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Jade, for her part, claims the show didn’t capture the whole picture. “There’s a lot of context that wasn’t in there,” she says.

The anger she had in the moment, she adds, “was actually directed towards my complicated relationship with Eleonora, because the things that were being yelled at towards me by Abi were all things that were repeated by her.”

Jade adds that “the context behind it was a lot deeper than what is shown.” Looking back on Season 1, she acknowledges that she had a few “cringey” and “mean” moments — and hopes to act differently in a potential Season 2.