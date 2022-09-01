You’d think that selling homes would be pretty straightforward but not when you do it on Netflix. The streaming service recently expanded its real estate show offerings with the spinoff, Selling The OC. The new show is similar to the original Selling Sunset; only it follows a new group of agents at the Oppenheim Group’s second office in Orange County. New to this part of the California coast, these agents are hustlers, ready to establish their dominance in the real estate game while trying to balance their relationships with their ambition.

As much fun as it is to watch the show’s drama develop over the season, it’s even more fun to peek behind the curtain in the aftermath. Now, fans have the opportunity to do so thanks to a new clip — debuting exclusively on Bustle — that shows the Selling The OC cast watching and reacting to the season's most controversial moments.

It all began when Kayla Cardona tried to kiss the married Tyler Stanaland, which caused several feuds to come to the surface but most notably — the infamous “nosey.” In the exclusive clip, the cast rewatches their midseason beach outing when Hall puts her mouth over Tyler’s nose. It leaves everyone wondering if Hall and her noseys are actually flirtatious in nature. “If I got up and I did that, everyone would lose their f*cking mind,” Kayla comments. But Tyler explains the difference between Kayla’s and Hall’s behavior, “Kayla legitimately tried to kiss me and said that no one had to know.” Yikes. Clearly, the cast doesn’t shy away from rehashing their antics in the video below.

The clip also revisits when Hall and Kayla’s friendship hit the rocks over their co-listing. Tyler describes it as “the most awkward office meeting I think that has ever happened in the history of office meetings.” But we also get a break from the Alex Hall drama in favor of Polly Brindle and Alexandra Jarvis butting heads over being called “honey.” The antagonism between the agents and the Alexandras hasn’t let up, with Polly calling Jarvis and Rose “terrible” and Hall saying “the instigators of drama are always Jarvis and Rose.”

But as you saw in the last moments of Selling The OC’s first season, Jarvis and Rose get the last laugh after closing a huge deal. Even with so much at stake, both professionally and personally, the OC agents are not letting any bad blood stop them from getting what they want.