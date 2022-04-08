The Cliffhanger Severance Ending, Explained

Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of Severance. After a puzzle box first season, Severance ends with more questions than answers. Though Mark (Adam Scott), Irv (John Turturro), and Helly (Britt Lower) are successfully able to infiltrate the lives of their outie selves, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) embark on a mad dash to revert them back to their severed ways. The season concludes with a cliffhanger that offers little insight about what’s actually going on at Lumon and if the employees of the Macrodata Refinement division will find a way to free themselves, but here’s what we did find out.

The Overtime Contingency Works

Earlier in the season, Dylan (Zach Cherry) stole a mysterious flash card while on a trip to the O&D department and attempted to sneak it back into his own workspace. Later, Mr. Milchick visited Dylan in his home using a protocol called Overtime Contingency that temporarily reverts outies to innies. Dylan the Lumon employee admitted to stealing the flash card and revealed where he hid it. But his conversation with Milchick was interrupted by a child — confirming to Dylan’s innie that he has a son. Milchick quickly reverted Dylan back to his usual outie self and left, but the damage was done: The next day at work, Dylan attacked Milchick during a music dance experience, unsure of how to move forward with the knowledge that he has a son he can never know.

Dylan then privately told the rest of his coworkers about the Overtime Contingency. With little persuasion, Mark, Helly, and Irv agreed to use the protocol to explore the outside world. Mark and Helly sneaked into the security room and stole information that explains how to enact the Overtime Contingency. Dylan volunteered to stay behind, and sneaked into the security room himself after Helly, Mark, and Irv left work. Despite the fact that the protocol seems to require two people to work, the finale reveals that Dylan’s attempt was successful, and Helly, Mark, and Irv are all awakened in the midst of lives they have no knowledge of.

Irv Tracks Down Burt

When Irv’s innie temporarily takes over his outie’s life, he discovers several things: He has a dog named Radar, his dad was in the navy, and he has a comprehensive list of Lumon employees in his house along with their addresses identified on a map. It’s unclear why Irv — who’s also made numerous painting of a Lumon corridor despite supposedly having no knowledge of it — has this list. But to his delight, one of the addresses belongs to Burt (Christopher Walken), his love interest at work. Irv hops in his car and follows his fold-out map to Burt’s house. Unfortunately, Irv sees that Burt is already happily married to another man. A distraught Irv then gets out of his car and desperately knocks on Burt’s door, calling out for him in the process. However, the season ends in the midst of Irv’s breakdown.

Helly Is Actually Helena Eagan

Upon being awakened, the innie version of Helly discovers that she’s back at Lumon headquarters — except the usual interior of the building has been replaced with a giant gallery dedicated to her. It’s then revealed why Helly’s multiple and drastic attempts to resign from her position at Lumon were so adamantly denied by her outie. Helly — or Helena — is an Eagan, the family who owns, operates, and created Lumon. Helena’s decision to sever herself was supposed to act as an endorsement of the process — a decision that she was scheduled to speak about during the Lumon gala. Her speech was supposed to help dissuade legislation currently being levied against the severance process, as it’s also revealed that severance is being used in other places outside of Lumon headquarters. Unfortunately for Helena, it’s Helly who takes the stage, and with mic in hand, she begins warning the audience about the horrors and abuses of being severed before being accosted onstage as the season ends.

Mark Discovers The Truth About Gemma

It was revealed earlier in the season that Lumon’s wellness director, Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), is actually Mark’s wife, Gemma, who he believed had died in a car crash. While at his sister’s house for a book reading, the innie version of Mark struggles to adapt. Things go from bad to worse when he happens upon Mrs. Selvig — aka Mrs. Cobel — who’s been posing as a babysitter for Mark’s sister Devon (Jen Tullock). Mark accidentally calls her Mrs. Cobel, prompting her to realize that the Overtime Contingency has been enacted. She flees the party to try and stop Hely at the gala, while contacting Mr. Milchick to instruct him to get Dylan out of the security room. Later, at the book reading, Mark happens across some photos of Devon and her husband, Ricken (Michael Chernus). Amongst those photos, Mark finds a photo of himself on his wedding day, and sees that his bride is Ms. Casey.

Earlier in the episode, Mark’s innie was told that his wife died in a car accident. However, upon seeing the wedding photo, he’s able to piece together the mystery that not only is Gemma alive — at least as an innie — she’s Lumon’s wellness director who’s just been sent down to the “testing floor.” He bursts into the book reading and exclaims “She’s alive!” only to appear to return to his outie form as the season concludes. It’s unclear if Gemma is actually alive, what became of her outie, or how she wound up at Lumon, but hopefully all will be revealed in Season 2.