Mimi Keene's Most Embarrassing Sex Education Scene Involved Acrylic Nails

The hotly anticipated return of Netflix’s Sex Education is finally upon us, and fans are no doubt streaming their way through all the latest Moordale Secondary School shenanigans.

However, filming the brand new season wasn’t always quite so straightforward, and actor Mimi Keene, who portrays Ruby Matthews in the comedy-drama, recently recalled one of her most "challenging" on-set moments.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Keene explained that during one scene her character was “supposed to be rolling weed” but ran into trouble due to her character’s signature acrylic nails.

“I had to do it. Ruby had very long nails, and there's a really close-up shot. I'm doing this, and I'm trying to look like I'm really good at it, because I'm trying to roll the end and tear it off.”

The actor continued, “There were so many shots where I'm trying to – and I just ripped the whole thing. I was like, 'Oh, for god's sake.' And then in the end, I just had it in one hand, and then pretended it was there. It was a little pretending.”

Despite the fiddly filming mishap, Keene added that everything turned out “fine” in the end. “That was embarrassing. Yeah, that was a funny one for me. But that was after a long day, and we were all a bit delusional by then, so it's fine,” she concluded.

Elsewhere, Keene’s Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who plays the character of Aimee Gibbs in the streaming hit, shared details of some of her own tricky on-set moments, many of which involved filming scenes with Folly the goat.

“How the day was going to go was all dependent on her,” she told Digital Spy. “Because honestly, I had no control over that goat. And I didn't want to. I wanted her to lead the way. But that did also mean that it took up a lot of time.”

With filming now complete and season three dominating Netflix’s top ten during its first week of release, questions surrounding Sex Education season four have naturally begun to emerge. Speaking to Cosmopolitan about the possibility of future episodes, actor Asa Butterfield, known to fans as Otis Milburn, said, “We don’t know [whether there will be more]... It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more; I genuinely don’t know.”

Sex Education series 3 is available to stream on Netflix.