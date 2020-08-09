Your Definitive Guide To The Shark Week 2020 Schedule

It's that time of year again: beginning Sunday, Aug. 9, Shark Week will air on the Discovery Channel, giving us all one more excuse to sit on the couch all day. The Shark Week 2020 schedule kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with plenty of shark jump footage in Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off, followed directly at 9 by a special featuring former boxer Mike Tyson. In fact, fans can look forward to plenty of celebrities this year, with appearances from Shaquille O'Neal, Will Smith, Adam DeVine, and Snoop Dogg, plus lots of nature footage and shark experts in between. See the full schedule below.

Sunday, August 9

8 p.m. — Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off. Accompany three teams of researchers as they entice sharks to jump out of the water.

Monday, August 10

8 p.m. — Abandoned Waters. Near Australia's Neptune Islands, scientists study great whites who, undisturbed by humans, have changed their behavior during the pandemic.

Tuesday, August 11

8 p.m. — Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks. Conservationist and wildlife biologist Forrest Galante searches for three lost sharks in this Tuesday night special.

Wednesday, August 12

8 p.m. — Monsters Under the Bridge. Locals claim there's a 15-foot long hammerhead shark named Big Moe under the Old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys. Scientists investigate what could be the Earth's biggest hammerhead.

Thursday, August 13

8 p.m. —Air Jaws 2020. Jeff Kurr, Chris Fallows, and Dickie Chivell look back on 20 years of the best shark breach footage.

Friday, August 14

8 p.m. —Alien Sharks: First Contact. Researchers search deep beneath the ocean's surface for some of the world's strangest sharks.

Saturday, August 15

8 p.m. — Sharks of Ghost Island. Ghost Island is located near the Bermuda Triangle. Is that why there are so many sharks there?

Sunday, August 16