Shay Mitchell’s Year Of Magical Thinking

Shay Mitchell doesn’t sit still, at least not figuratively. In the last six years, she’s launched two companies — the buzzy luggage brand Béis in 2018, and Drake’s favorite tequila seltzer brand, Onda, in 2020 — created a travel show, Max’s Thirst With Shay Mitchell; and acted in beloved series like Dollface and You.

But today, she’s seated, literally. We’re in the green room of a production studio in the Glendale suburbs of Los Angeles, on-site for a holiday photoshoot in which Mitchell’s dressing the part in layers of cozy separates from Tommy Hilfiger, for which she’s a brand ambassador. She’s outfitted in double denim: a pair of relaxed, light-wash jeans and a darker-hued jacket. I refrain from making a Canadian tuxedo joke — Mitchell was born in Ontario — mainly because of how stunning she looks in such a casual look. A high-femme Brokeback Mountain vibe. It’s not something a lot of people could pull off.

“Every now and then, I try things that are new and out of my comfort zone,” she says of her sartorial sensibilities. “I don’t have any rules when it comes to fashion. I have fun with it. Listen, do you try and add a little bit more glitz, a little more sparkle around the holidays? Yes. For me, that comes from accessories, whether it’s a sparkly bag or jewelry. That’s how I like to add my sparkle.”

Mitchell, 37, has been a longtime fan of Tommy Hilfiger, even listing its socks and tees on her Christmas list as a middle-schooler in Vancouver. In the last couple of years, the now-Angeleno has become a front-row staple at the brand’s fashion shows as well, alongside a coterie of industry peers like Damson Idris and Madelyn Cline.

But today, she seems simultaneously laid-back and focused in the moment. Granted, the Pretty Little Liars actor is a longtime manifester, so she’s already looking forward to 2025 — and “a couple of business ventures” she plans to launch.

After the shoot wraps, she’ll head home to her partner of seven years, Matte Babel, and their two daughters, Atlas, 5, and Rome, 2. She’s got chicken adobo and pancit waiting on the stove.

But first, she sits down to talk about manifestation, Filipino cooking, and dream destinations.

1 / 2

It’s so nice to meet you. Looking back on 2024, what were some of your big moments?

I had a really great year of travel. I had a lot of fun. I mean, Barcelona, Scotland, New York a bunch. I feel really grateful for getting to travel to a bunch of different places. Hopefully that continues.

Speaking of travel, do you have any updates on a second season of Thirst?

I don’t know. Things have been moving a lot in that area, but if I don’t do it this year, I’m hoping to do it again.

I read in another interview that you’d be hoping to go to Asia.

Oh, my God, 100%. Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, China. There are a lot of different places I’d like to go to.

What’s to drink in the Philippines? Beers?

There are beers, but they have an alcohol that’s specific to the Philippines. My mom was telling me.

I’m actually also half Filipina, so I’m extra excited to talk with you.

Where’s your mom from?

She’s from Pilar, from Bohol. I actually haven’t been.

Oh, my God, it’s amazing. I’m gonna go this time next year. I’ve been twice, and now I need to bring my kids.

Yes. Where’s your mom from?

Pampanga.

OK, nice. I always like to ask people who are also half Filipino whether they felt disconnected growing up. Was that your experience? Maybe it’s different in Canada.

Fortunately, I grew up around a lot of my mom’s siblings. She was one of 10. I had a lot of aunts and uncles in Toronto, and I got to grow up with a lot of my cousins. It’s always been a huge part of who I am. I mean, my mom has always cooked Filipino dishes, and around the holidays, we always get together.

I do think Filipino Americans have been getting recognition recently. Like, James Beard-winning chefs in L.A.

Kuya Lord, right?

Yes!

I also think my aunt needs to get recognition with James Beard. Her cooking is really amazing.

Your aunt, but not your mom?

We always have jokes, like “Who can make the best pancit?” But my aunt can definitely cook more Filipino dishes.

Is she in the States?

She lives in the Philippines, but she’s actually here now. I have a whole thing of chicken adobo and pancit [at my house.]

My husband learned how to make adobo. Do you cook, too?

No, not at all. I like to eat what they make.

1 / 3

I know people ask you about marriage, and I love that you've always been so sure of not being interested in it. But do family members ever bug you about that?

No, my family’s so awesome about it. My mom never bothered me about getting in a relationship, having kids, nothing. She was just like, “Succeed for yourself. Do what you want to accomplish.” And I would never put pressure on my kids to get married. Why? Like, live your life. Do what you want without the pressure of society norms, because who cares? I’m not living it for anybody other than myself. And I got with my partner, fortunately, when the timing was right, and I had kids when I felt the timing was right. That’s just how I live my life. I feel zero pressure from anybody to get married. I mean, I have two kids with this person — that’s more of a commitment than anything.

My parents were similar.

Yeah, putting pressure on your kids is so off-putting to me. [For us,] we know what we have, and I don’t need to prove it to anybody else.

Have your kids asked about it? What do you say?

Yeah, Atlas has asked, because she sees it in Disney movies. Like, “Are you guys married?” And [I’m like,] “We’re committed,” and I just continue to repeat that. We’re a family, first and foremost.

I get that. Changing topics, you’ve talked a lot about manifesting, and I want to know more. How did you get into it? Is it something you do regularly?

For me, the majority of manifesting is really believing that you bring in what you attract, and what you think about. If something bothers me, I won’t pay attention to it. I’m very careful with what goes into my mind, what I hear, and what I say, because I think it’s very powerful. Your words are very powerful. That’s why I’m very careful with them, and I’ve said this over the years. I don’t say certain things. Even with my kids, like, “Don’t tell me that you’re starving because you’re not.” And I know it’s a joke sometimes, but I’m very specific.

Totally, words are spells. Do you remember where you learned this?

No, I’ve always had this little knack. I mean, my dad’s slogan was “You can achieve anything you put your mind to.” I took it another step. [It’s even in] how I say things. Like I don’t say, “I want this.” I’m like, “I’m grateful for this,” because I envision already having it. When I was doing bottle service, I walked to my job believing and feeling that I was an actress who was shooting regularly. It’s something I’ve done for a long time now.

Speaking of talking things into existence, what’s on your 2025 vision board?

More traveling; more exciting things with Béis, Onda, and a couple of other business ventures I’m really excited about, which are going to launch next year. If they weren’t on a physical board, they’ve been in my head. I’ve always seen it happening, and I knew these were the next things I was going to do.

1 / 2

OK, so what else is coming up? I know you have the thriller The Up and Comer.

Yeah, we shot top of November. I want to see this movie, regardless of the fact that I’m in it, which is telling. I love the storyline. I loved everything. I’m already proud of it, and I haven’t even seen it.

I also loved Dollface.

Me too. I don’t think it got as much awareness as it should have. It’s such a good show, with incredible writers. I loved the girls on that show, and it was such a perfect shoot experience.

I remember listening to Esther Povitsky’s old podcast, Glowing Up, and the episode you were in. I made the coffee you talked about, with the dates. It was delicious. What other things are you obsessed with, food or otherwise?

I mean, Hello Kitty has taken over my world, because both my girls are obsessed with it. If you looked at my past searches, it’s, like, Hello Kitty everything. It was an obsession when I was younger, and now it’s come back full circle because of my two girls. It’s fun though.

And bags!

I’m obsessed with bags — and Béis bags, of course. I don’t care what goes in them. They just make me very happy. I’m not, like, even a jewelry person. I’m a bag lady.

Do you keep anything unusual in your bag?

Most of the time, I keep a notebook with me because I’m very into hand-writing stuff, [not typing] on my phone. I like to write and draw things.

That’s a manifesting thing, right? Like, put it on paper. Do you have any other spiritual or magical practices?

No. I’d say meditating. I wish I could say I do [it] on the regular. I would like to focus on meditating more next year, but I don’t beat myself up over that. I also don’t feel like I need a new year to start something. You can start it tomorrow. You can start it right now. You can start whenever you want. I don’t really believe in New Year’s resolutions.

Absolutely.

Yeah, and I think guided meditations are a great way to start.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

All clothing and accessories courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.