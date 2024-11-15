Dune star Rebecca Ferguson has been candid about the fact that she hasn’t finished reading Dune. But when it comes to the source material for her hit Apple TV+ series, Silo? Well, that’s a different story.

“I did all the research I could and read all the books. What I found interesting was how I loved the world in the silo,” she told Deadline last year. “I love the world of not knowing and then gradually opening up the possibility of getting out. What does that do to our psyche? Not over why we’re locked in, but more about what’s out there?”

The “out there” is where viewers find Ferguson’s character, engineer Juliette “Jules” Nichols, in Silo Season 2. After departing the underground world where the story has taken place thus far, she discovers that there are many more silos scattered across the post-apocalyptic landscape.

The series is based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi series. However, the first season didn’t quite cover half of the first book, Wool, ostensibly leaving Silo Season 2 to explore the rest. Wondering what happens? Here’s a brief plot summary of Wool as you watch the latest season, which premiered on Nov. 15.

Unearthing The Mystery

Apple TV+

If you’ve already watched Silo Season 1, then you know the basic beats of the novel’s first half. Juliette is an engineer who’s tapped to become the new sheriff of her underground community, where residents understand that venturing outside into the “real” world means their certain death.

However, there’s brewing suspicion that the silo is suppressing the truth to quash potential rebellions. Wary of Juliette, Bernard (acting mayor and head of IT) exiles her from the silo.

Fortunately, Juliette survives her ousting by wearing a specially made suit — the others who died wore suits with compromised materials that couldn’t withstand the toxic air. After realizing that there are other silos out there, she eventually makes her way into one and befriends a man, Solo, who’s been living by himself after his community fell apart.

Juliette’s World Expands

Apple TV+

Juliette has also forged a connection with Lukas, who works in IT with Bernard. Lukas learns that Bernard’s attempts to prevent rebellion come from his desire to keep the silo intact, and he’s working on behalf of a greater organization that destroys disobedient underground communities.

In Juliette’s absence, an uprising occurs, and Bernard dies. After helping Solo in his silo (Silo 17), Juliette returns to her own (Silo 18) where she’s been elected mayor. She resolves to empower the silo with knowledge of the real state of the world above them.