Simone Ashley’s New Music Is Going Right On My Summer Mood Board

Simone Ashley’s debut EP, Songs I Wrote in New York, has arrived — and it’s the perfect soundtrack to a bright, dreamy summer.

The EP’s six songs (which dropped on April 10) include lead single “Free,” which Ashley envisioned as the “feeling of hope and freedom when something new floats into your life” in a press release. And indeed, its laidback production and loved-up lyrics (“Who knew it could feel so free all this time ... Baby, it’s just a matter of the heart / Nothing to do with my head”) make a great companion to riding home from the beach or toasting to something fizzy with your friends.

Other tracks include “Sublime,” which begins with a sweet voice memo of Ashley observing couples on a day out in New York, and “Tragic Romantic,” a slinky, self-aware song about self-destructive relationship patterns and “red flags that look like roses.”

The Bridgerton star has been teasing original music for some time, writing on Instagram in December: “This body of work has been close to my heart with the most incredible people over the past three years. And I am thrilled that I will be sharing it with you ❤️.”

In addition to working closely with producer Fraser T. Smith, Ashley’s collaborators on Songs I Wrote in New York include Diane Warren, Amy Wadge, Dan Edinberg, and Toulouse.

“Though there were many experiences that influenced the sound of this EP — moving to New York City felt like a catalyst in the journey of these songs and the lyrics,” Ashley said. “I’ve found a confidence in knowing what kind of woman and artist I want to be — that feeling really kept me company whilst in the studio writing and recording these songs.”

As she shared last year on BBC Woman’s Hour, the process of developing the project, which took 18 months, was “one of the best things, I think, I’ve ever done. I’m so excited and so proud of what we’re doing. And it’s channeling my craft and my work and everything that I want to do with my art in a different way.”

Of course, if you’ve been keeping up with Ashley online, you’ve likely heard her vocal chops (and the attendant calls for her to be a Disney princess!) before. But with Songs I Wrote in New York, she taps into her musical side in a delightfully personal way.