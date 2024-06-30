The 2024 Olympics Games in Paris are coming up in a matter of weeks, and Simone Biles is already showing the world why she’s the greatest gymnast of all time.

During the US Olympic trials in Minneapolis on Friday, Biles took to the mat with a powerful floor routine, performing to a medley that featured none other than Taylor Swift’s Reputation era hit, “...Ready For It?”

Spinning around the mat with her trademark ease, Biles landed some of the most difficult tumbles known in women’s gymnastics today. The medley also incorporated other hits like Travis Scott’s “Delresto (Echoes),” which features Beyoncé. Many were quick to identify the music of the floor routine, and shared their excitement for this star-on-star crossover.

“...ready for it? (simone's version),” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Simone plus Taylor swift intro music makes me feel like I can run through a brick wall,” another said.

Taylor Swift herself was swept away by Biles’ floor routine, as she showed love to the athlete in the comments section. “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️,” the singer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This isn’t the first time that Swift has supported Biles’ historic career. The singer once brought Biles to tears in 2021 when she narrated a video tribute in support of the athlete shortly after news broke that she would be taking a break from gymnastics to focus on her mental health.

“I cried watching YOU,” Swift responded to Biles at the time. “I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, has already earned seven medals at the Olympics, and she’s a headliner to join Team USA for the Paris Olympics. She earned a 15.975 on Friday during her vault routine, the highest score of the night by over a point. Her jaw-dropping performance sparked a standing ovation from the crowd after she landed a Yurchenko double pike during warmups, the most complex and difficult known jump in women’s gymnastics. Biles became the first woman to perform it in an international competition last year, leading it to be dubbed the “Biles II.”

This year will mark Biles’ third trip to the international competition — Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles are also frontrunners to join the iconic squad. There has already been some bad luck during trials, after three athletes including Kayla DiCello and Shilese Jones were injured ahead of Friday’s qualifiers.

It’s Biles’ Reputation era, and we cannot wait to see her bring her star power to the Games.