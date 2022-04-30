We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Disney+ really knows how to keep Billie Eilish fans feeling happier than ever. (See what I did there?) Back in September, the streaming platform released an exclusive full-fledged cinematic concert experience called Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which featured an intimate performance of every single song on Billie Eilish’s album of the same name in sequential order. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Disney+ then gave Billie Eilish fans access to The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which is full of exciting behind the scenes content from the making of the documentary. It doesn’t seem like Disney+ is slowing down anytime soon, which is a pretty great excuse to subscribe to Disney+.

On April 22, Disney+ dropped an animated short titled The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa. It’s exactly what you’d expect from the title: a quick little comedy that shows what went down when Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell stumble upon Lisa Simpson, who was just looking for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. The GRAMMY Award winners are totally blown away by Lisa’s musical skills, and decide to stick around for a jam session with the oldest Simpson child (who Billie jokes is even younger than her). It is absolutely worth the watch. Check out a trailer for the short, below.

When Billie Met Lisa is the fourth installment in a collection of animated shorts available exclusively on Disney+. There’s Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap, which is Star Wars themed. There’s also a Marvel-themed episode called The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary is the short that was released in celebration of Disney+ Day in November.

