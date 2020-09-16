If You're Missing Karaoke In Quarantine, Watch This New Netflix Show

If you're missing karaoke in quarantine, Netflix's new competition series Sing On! could help satiate that itch. Hosted by the incomparable Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), the reality show is basically one big karaoke contest, giving six contestants a shot at up to $60,000. Whoever most closely matches the original song — as determined by a "vocal analyzer" — moves on to the next round, and the person with the highest cumulative score takes home the prize at the end. It's not exactly the same as slurring through "Call Me Maybe" in a dark bar, but in 2020, we'll take what we can get.

Netflix has yet to announce plans for a potential Sing On! Season 2, but it seems like the platform has high hopes for the series, which has already debuted versions in Spain and Germany. And people seem to be liking it. "Sing On on Netflix is my new obsession," tweeted one fan, while another begged for an Irish-language iteration of the show. "For anyone who has Netflix and speaks Spanish or German or doesn’t mind subtitles watch Sing On!! It’s such a fun show if you like singing," wrote the user.

The contestants featured on the U.S. version are also pretty stoked about the release, and would likely return for a second season if they could.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, film and television production is still very much in the air. But at the very least, Sing On will provide a brief escape from this hellscape of a year until we know more about Season 2.