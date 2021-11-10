17 Sober Celebrities Who Abstain From Alcohol Or Drugs

Celebrity
Stars like Jessica Simpson have opened up about why they’ve been sober for years.
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In November 2021, celebrity business mogul Jessica Simpson shared an old photo of herself at “rock bottom” to mark four years of sobriety. “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol.”
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Things started to go south for Robert Downey Jr. in the mid-’90s. The actor was arrested and jailed several times for possession of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin. He couldn’t get his sobriety to stick despite court-ordered stints in rehabs. Eventually, in 2003, he kicked his unhealthy habits for good, and he credits his success to his wife, several programs, yoga, and martial arts.