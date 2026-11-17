Anyone who’s been through a friendship breakup — whether it’s as public as Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper’s or only of interest to the approximately five people who know you both — has been faced with the obvious question: What happened?

In my experience, I tend to answer in one of three ways. The first, when I’m feeling like my highest self (or fear I’m in enemy territory), is a simple “Ah, we just grew apart! But I’m always cheering for her!” followed by a swift subject change.

The second approach is less magnanimous and includes such bangers as “Oh, it turns out she’s actually a horrible person” or “I learned the hard way that you should never be friends with a toxic narcissist.” I might add an ominous “I hope she gets the help she needs.” I try to avoid responding this way, since it can kind of just seem like you’re talking sh*t and name-calling.

The last and perhaps most regrettable way I respond begins with a deep inhale and “Well, you see…” followed by a rambling soliloquy starting from the day we met. Here, I like to include an excruciating level of detail about the most seemingly insignificant of perceived slights. I can see in the other person’s eyes that they don’t care, that they lost interest four tangents ago, and that they regret asking. No matter how many times I’m asked, I still haven’t found a satisfying way to answer the question. The first feels dishonest, the second feels unfair, and the third is still somehow insufficient.

The problem is that explaining the truth — the actual events and why the relationship was meaningful enough for its demise to be so brutally destabilizing — takes far more than a single conversation. A friendship breakup is rarely about one inciting incident. It’s death by a thousand tiny cuts, most of which don’t even register until you look down and realize you’re bleeding out.

Sofia Franklyn at her book launch party. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps nothing illustrates this better than Franklyn’s new memoir, Daddy Issues, in which she finally answers the question audiences and media outlets have been asking since her very public 2020 falling-out with former best friend and Call Her Daddy co-host Cooper. In the aftermath, Cooper walked away with sole ownership of the podcast, signed multimillion-dollar deals, and became one of the biggest names in media, while Franklyn was largely cast as the villain.

Since Daddy Issues came out last week, much of the coverage has been of the “We Read Sofia Franklyn’s ‘Daddy Issues’ Memoir So You Don’t Have To: Here Are the 6 Biggest Bombshells” variety. In other words: What happened?! But reducing this book to a handful of shocking revelations misses its greatest achievement: how it mimics the experience of a life-altering friendship breakup with someone you genuinely loved.

Franklyn recounts incident after incident, some seemingly insignificant at the time, others that were impossible for her to ignore, until the accumulation reveals a relationship that looks almost unrecognizable in retrospect. What happened when, from Sofia’s point of view, Alex seemingly discouraged her from hanging out with her childhood best friend Mia, made sure Sofia couldn’t get too close to their other roommate Lauren, kept Sofia away from her creative calls with Muji Fricke, or met with Barstool executives behind her back? Of course, Alex might tell a very different version of some of these stories. Was she deliberately trying to isolate Sofia from her other friends, or is Sofia assigning motives to interactions that only look suspicious in hindsight? That’s the tricky thing about revisiting a relationship after it ends: The more patterns you recognize, the harder it can become to distinguish what actually happened from what you’ve come to believe it meant. And yet, reading Sofia’s account, by the time we arrive at the dissolution of their partnership, it almost feels inevitable.

Am I finally seeing this relationship for what it was, or am I rewriting pieces of history to make sense of how it ended?

There's something particularly disorienting about realizing you’ve been an unreliable narrator of your own experience. In my friendship breakup, I found myself reconsidering things I’d barely registered at the time: the nights she’d ignore me at group dinners, the way she expected me to drop everything whenever she was free, the times she’d talk to me like I worked for her, or accusatorily ask why she’d never heard me laugh with her the way I did with another friend. But even as the patterns become clearer, there’s another uncomfortable question lurking in the background: Am I finally seeing this relationship for what it was, or am I rewriting pieces of history to make sense of how it ended? After all, the other person has a version of this story, too.

Central to this, too, is how good memories complicate everything. There can be a particular layer of grief that comes with the end of a female friendship, because there’s often such extraordinary intimacy and joy in these relationships. The conversations that go deeper than any you’ve had before, nights curled up on the sectional splitting a bottle of wine and dissecting each other’s romantic woes for hours, laughing until your stomachs hurt. The way this person alone seemed to hold the keys to unlocking parts of your personality that you didn’t even know existed. You can look back and recognize all the ways the relationship was unhealthy without wanting to erase the wonderful memories. And you can’t tell the story accurately if you leave out the parts that made you want to stay.

As Franklyn said in an interview with The New York Times, writing the memoir actually made her miss her former friend, a realization she described as “crazy.” But perhaps it isn’t so crazy. You can’t make someone understand why losing a friendship was devastating without first explaining why having that person was extraordinary.

Alex Cooper. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This nuance is hard to convey, whether it’s in a headline about a celebrity feud or a text about a falling-out in your friend group. It’s simpler to just dub a villain. What happened is another way of asking: Whose fault is it? Whose side should I be on?

People want to take vague, media-trained statements, anonymous-source allegations, cryptic Instagram stories, and secondhand gossip and piece together a tidy black-and-white narrative. There’s something addictive about playing detective in this way, perhaps because it lets us mentally absolve ourselves of fault in our own failed relationships. I’d never do that, so this friendship breakup wasn’t my fault. That’s why people dissect Taylor Swift lyrics for Easter eggs about Karlie Kloss and lose their collective minds when they’re seen together in the year 2026. It’s why, when the Internet seems to agree on whose “fault” something was, they come hard and fast for the person. They’re bad, and I’d never do something like that, so I’m a good person.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

When Cooper and Franklyn’s partnership imploded, the Internet quickly aligned with Cooper’s 52-minute “The Truth About Call Her Daddy” video, in which she called Franklyn a “liability.” Franklyn was painted as greedy, disloyal, and willing to throw away her friendship and career for a man, with people coming hard for her on Reddit and social media. Barstool even released “Cancel Suitman” merch aimed at Franklyn’s boyfriend.

But the trouble with reducing a friendship breakup to a question of who’s the villain is that you’re applying binary logic to a complicated, nuanced narrative.

The most revealing part of telling the entire tale might be recognizing that you aren’t always the hero of your own story.

Franklyn’s memoir shows how the verdict isn’t the point; the point is the story. And crucially, she doesn’t let herself off the hook in telling it. She examines her own role in the relationship, the consequences of her issues with drinking, the warning signs she ignored to keep the peace, and the ways she contributed to the dynamics of shutting out other friends.

That doesn’t mean Daddy Issues represents the one and only definitive truth about what happened between Franklyn and Cooper. One could argue that there’s actually no such thing in a relationship between two people. But that’s precisely what makes it so valuable. The most revealing part of telling the entire tale might be recognizing that you aren’t always the hero of your own story. The incidents, the traumatic experiences, the moments of extraordinary intimacy and excitement all add up to something much bigger than an explanation of why two people stopped speaking. By the end, you don’t just understand how the friendship fell apart. You have a sense of what it felt like to be inside it and why losing it was so devastating.

And perhaps that’s why I found the book so satisfying. Franklyn did what I’ve been trying, unsuccessfully, to do every time someone asks the dreaded question. She got us to understand.

What happened? Next time, I’m going to try a new response on for size: “You’ll just have to read about it in my book.”