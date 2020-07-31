In Episode 7 of The Umbrella Academy's second season, Allison has a bloody face-off with the villainous Swedes while Klaus tries to wrestle Ben out of his body. Backstreet Boys' dance-y 1997 hit "Everybody" plays in the background, which shouldn't work, but oddly does. "Music is its own character on the show, and it's fun to counterpoint a song against a scene where they shouldn’t fit together but amazingly they do," showrunner Steve Blackman recently told Parade of the Umbrella Academy Season 2 soundtrack.

Though the second season finds the superhero siblings scattered throughout the 1960s, Blackman didn't mind including some anachronistic tunes. "There was talk about all the music being only '60s music, but I didn't want to limit that," Blackman added. "Music is timeless to me. If it’s the right song, it’s the right song."

In fact, there's some new music too. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer includes a new song from My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who co-created the graphic novels the series is based on alongside artist Gabriel Ba. Way explained in a statement at the time that he was inspired to write the aptly titled track, "Here Comes the End," while the Netflix show was shooting its first season. "By the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn, and the song was finished in a surreal new reality," he said.

From Frank Sinatra to Butthole Surfers, see every song in The Umbrella Academy Season 2 below.

Episode 1 — "Right Back Where We Started"

"Beyond the Sea" by Bobby Darin

"Right Back Where We Started" by Maxine Nightingale

"My Way" by Frank Sinatra

"You Must Be an Angel" by APM

"Trying" by Fran Powers

"Forever and a Day" by APM

"I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me" by Glenn Snow

"Twang Ditty" by Crucial Music

"Rocket Fuel" by DJ Shadow feat. De la Soul

"Be Thankful You’re You" by Fern Jones

"Crazy" by Daniela Andrade

"Comin Home Baby" by Mel Torme

"You Only Want Me When You're Lonely" by Jim Boyd

Episode 2 — "The Frankel Footage"

"Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song)" by Perry Como

"Take It All Off" by UPPM

"Jive Me Baby” by APM

"Who’s That Knocking" by The Genies

"I'm A Man (Single Version)" by The Spencer Davis Group

Episode 3 — "The Swedish Job"

"I Gotta Get the World Off My Back" by APM

"Sunny" by Boney M.

"I Don’t Care What They Say About You" by Mack & Gwen with The Country Playboys

"Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor BWV 1004 V. Chaconne" by Naxos

"I'll Never Do You Wrong" by Joe Tex

"Golden Brown" by The Stranglers

Episode 4 — "The Majestic 12"

"Love Is Blue" by Marty Robbins

"Renegade" by Styx

"Have You Ever Been Hurt" by Helen Wilson

"Mirage" by Chilo Escobedo

"Mariachi Tipico" by Audio Network

"La Costilla" by Mariachi La Estrella

"Unwind Yourself" by Marva Whitney

"I Was Made for Lovin' You" by KISS

Episode 5 — "Valhalla"

"Major Tom" by Peter Schilling

"Love In the City" by APM

"He Can’t Love You" by Joe Hunter and Four Holidays

"Hey Da Da" by APM

“We're on Top of the World" by APM

"Twistin' the Night Away" by Sam Cooke

"Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover) by The Interrupters

"Hello" (Swedish Adele Cover) by My Kullsvik

Episode 6 — "A Light Supper"

"Won't Be Long" by Aretha Franklin

"An Old Fashioned Christmas" by Jack Huddle

"Jyotishi" by Extreme

"Hold On, I’m Comin'" by Sam & Dave

"I Live Alone" by Bob Cox

"The Order of Death" (2011 Remaster) by Public Image Ltd

"Hawaiian Breeze" by APM

"Hawaiian Beach" by APM

“In Hell I'll Be in Good Company” by The Dead South

Episode 7 — "Öga for Öga"

"Pfiffikus Polka" by APM

"Lederhosen Polka" by APM

"Polk Salad Annie" by Tony Joe White

"Bavarian Cosiness" by APM

"Give Me a Reason to Stay" by APM

"Sister of Pearl" by Baio

"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" (Extended Version) by The Backstreet Boys

Episode 8 — "The Seven Stages"

"Pepper" by Butthole Surfers

"Humors of Glen Dart" by APM

"White Satin" by APM

"Dark Rascal A" by APM

"Old Pal's Jigs" by APM

"Whiskey in the Jar" by APM

"Paddy's Leather Breeches" by APM

Episode 9 — "743"

"Dancing with Myself" by Generation X

"Partita #2 in D Minor BWV1004 – Sarabanda" by APM

"Here Comes The End" by Gerard Way

Episode 10 — "The End of Something"

"Wicked Games" (Cover) by Parra for Cuva ft. Anna Naklab