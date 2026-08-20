Adam Demos Reveals His “Wild” 1st Day On Spa Weekend Set

The movie may be called Spa Weekend, but making it was anything but low-key — as star Adam Demos can attest.

In the new comedy (in theaters Aug. 21), the Sex/Life alum plays a yoga instructor named Kai whose workplace is rocked by the chaotic arrival of four childhood besties in need of a break (played by Anna Faris, Michelle Buteau, Leslie Mann, and Isla Fisher).

“My first day on set was wild,” Demos tells Bustle, recalling a scene with strippers that made him realize how delightfully boisterous the movie would get. “I remember thinking, ‘How am I going to get through this whole thing? It’s too much.’ It’s so funny because I come into that scene halfway, and so they’re improvising, and I couldn’t stop laughing. I’m like, the challenge of this movie is going to be trying not to laugh so much.”

His fellow Australian actor, Isla Fisher — who plays Mel, the rowdiest of the bunch — proved to be a particular test in this regard. “Everything Isla said, I was surprised. Half the stuff that she says is so wild, but that’s what makes her character so funny,” he says.

Demos also worked closely with Mann whose character — a lawyer and single mom — gets quite close with Kai in the Spa Weekend trailer.

David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“She’s so amazing,” Demos gushes. “My job is to be present, and you really learn to be in the moment with someone who’s so incredible as she is, and you feed off each other. It really became easy. It really felt almost like a dance.”

Demos also praised writer-directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, explaining: “They allow for improvisation, and they’re like, ‘Here’s the script, but if you guys go a certain way, just stay truthful and stay present.’ And so yeah, it became weirdly really easy.”

As Lucas previously told Bustle, the filmmakers are indeed all about bringing back the big-screen comedy. “You go with your friends ... you watch them over and over again. You share the jokes. You remember the lines,” he said. “Those are the movies we love, and we’re trying to keep this tradition going.” Lucas and Moore’s previous collaborations include writing The Hangover and performing double duty as writer-directors on the Bad Moms films.