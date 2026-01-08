Fans have been theorizing about Stranger Things for an entire decade, so, understandably, this would be a hard habit to break once the series took its final bow. In fact, according to one viral fan theory, many didn’t think Stranger Things ended on Dec. 31.

ICYMI, here’s everything to know about Conformity Gate — and how the Stranger Things team has responded.

What Is Conformity Gate?

As laid out by @67gatee on TikTok, Conformity Gate refers to the theory that there’s something intentionally “wrong” or amiss in the finale. The user noted curious elements like the graduation crowd breaking the fourth wall and doing Henry Creel’s hands-crossed pose, or characters “societally conforming” to look like what they once feared: with Nancy’s new hair looking quite reminiscent of her mom, and Mike’s glasses and hair echoing his dad.

The theory posits that all of these subtle clues might be part of an illusion — a vision cast by Vecna to make it look like the characters had a happy ending while they’re really still in his control. As the user pointed out, Max’s remarks during the final Dungeons & Dragons game could lampshade the show’s neatly wrapped conclusion: “Comfort and happiness? Could you be more trite?”

Netflix

Many viewers have since contributed their own findings to the so-called Conformity Gate, like Whatzit? board games (an apparent nod to Vecna) in the background of the finale. One user also observed that earlier in Season 5, Derek plays a video game called Ghosts ‘n Goblins, which, they pointed out, ends with the reveal that winning the game was just an illusion and you have to beat it all over again.

In that vein, Conformity Gate truthers imagined that a bonus episode of Stranger Things (popularly believed to drop on Jan. 7) would uncover Vecna’s illusion and carry out the show’s true ending.

The theory went so viral that it made it to the Stranger Things cast, with Brett Gelman posting a TikTok where he mouths the lyrics from Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” playfully calling out viewers who want more: “Maybe you’re just like my mother, she’s never satisfied.”

So, Did A New Episode Of Stranger Things Drop?

Alas, no! The Dec. 31 series finale, “The Rightside Up,” remains the last and most recent episode of Stranger Things. And the show’s official socials have made clear in their bios: “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.”

Of course, even if there isn’t a bonus episode, Conformity Gate still raises some valid questions about the fates of our favorite characters. Fans can tune into the documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (out Jan. 12) to see if the Duffer Brothers shed light on potential alternate endings or finale fake-outs.