This Almost Stopped Sadie Sink Being Cast On Stranger Things

Bread without butter. Love Island without a fire pit. Stranger Things without Sadie Sink. Some things are just unthinkable. But as 20-year-old Sink recently revealed, producers were apparently on the fence about whether or not to cast her as Max Mayfield. In a new interview with Fashion Magazine, the actor admitted that she had to fight her corner with the producers, imploring them to give her another go. “I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time Sink has spoken about the producers’ initial concerns in casting her. Speaking to Teen Vogue in June, the actor explained: “At one point, they thought I was going to be too old, but I was just like: ‘No, just give me more material. I wanna go in [to the audition] again.’ Then I did, and then we did a chemistry read. I got there and we were all the same height and the same age, and they had nothing to worry about.”

Sink has played fan-favourite Max since Season 2, but she’s been a fan of the show herself since the very beginning. “I remembered watching Season 1 the week it came out because all my friends were watching it. I think I watched it in like two days or something like that,” Sink explained. “I did not leave my room. I first watched it a week before I got the audition. So when I think I got the audition… it was just aligning. Every time I hear that theme song, I go back to in my room, on my laptop, where I’m watching Season 1 for the first time.”

Even though Sink and her co-stars are enjoying leading one of the most popular shows of the decade, it doesn’t come without its obstacles. Speaking to Fashion Magazine, Sink divulged: “It’s such a weird and specific situation that the Strangers Things cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are, but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people.” Well, if Sink’s graceful rise into the spotlight is anything to go by, it seems like she and her cast mates are figuring things out just fine.