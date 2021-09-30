Entertainment
All of Pixar’s Adorable Short Films Are Available to Stream on Disney+
There is truly a Pixar short for every single emotion, whether you need a wholesome laugh or a quick tearjerker.
Anyone who grew up on Pixar movies knows that no matter how many times you watched the film on VHS at home, nothing could ever quite compare to the sheer joy of watching it for the first time in theaters. The experience was incomparable not for the buttery popcorn or the surround sound, but because it meant that before every movie started, you got to check out the newest Pixar theatrical short. These adorable little films packed an endless amount of emotion into just a few quick minutes, and some have even gone on to bring home some hardware at the Academy Awards.
Fortunately, Disney+ has made it a whole lot easier to enjoy Pixar shorts, as they’re all available to watch on the streaming platform. If you haven’t already signed up for Disney+, it’s definitely worth it just to gain access to all of the short films. Here are a few standout shorts—old and new—that you can watch as many times as you’d like with Disney+.
