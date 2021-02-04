This New Summer House Cast Member Might Come Between Luke & Hannah

Summer House is back, and there's a new cast member shaking things up. Atlanta native Ciara Miller joins the series as a friend of Luke Gulbranson, but the trailer hints their relationship is more than platonic — which of course causes a whole bunch of drama between Luke and his ex Hannah Berner. As Danielle Olivera puts it in the trailer, "Ciara made her presence known."

Here's what to know about the newcomer ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

Ciara's Job Has Been Crucial

According to her Bravo bio, Ciara is an ICU nurse, and she was working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic before joining Summer House. It must have been nice for her to get away from the hospital for a bit to film something fun.

Per her LinkedIn, Ciara graduated from Chamberlain University with a nursing degree in 2018, and she's now a travel nurse for Aya Healthcare in Atlanta. Travel nurses are sent wherever they're needed most — usually to hospitals with nursing shortages, like the ones COVID-19 has been causing.

Ciara's Instagram Reveals She Has a Side Hustle

In addition to working as a nurse, Ciara is a model for the Salt Agency and Link Models International, according to her Instagram bio. She only has about 70 photos on her IG, most of which are a mix of professional photos and pics showing off her style.

She also posts a lot about her adorable kitten Jasper, and gives occasional updates about her nursing career, like when she graduated a couple of years ago and when she got her COVID vaccine so she could keep helping on the frontlines. Being used to working in intense situations will come in handy as she navigates the Summer House drama.