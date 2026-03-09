The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially on the way, but the road back to Cousins Beach may a bit of a slow burn.

Shortly after announcing the TSITP movie in 2025, book and series creator Jenny Han told Today that the film’s release date would not be in 2026. “We still have to make it,” she said. Now, Gavin Casalegno (who plays Jeremiah in the hit YA series) is shedding some light on where production stands.

TSITP, Take 4

In a Feb. 26 interview with People, Casalegno provided a candid update on the highly anticipated movie. “I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script,” he told the magazine. “So I don’t even know when we’re filming.”

While Casalegno may not have a script yet, it has been written — as Han revealed to The Wrap late last year. Han (who will write and direct) previously shared in a Prime Video press release that the film will follow “another big milestone left in Belly’s journey,” which many fans theorized would be her wedding to Conrad.

Their nuptials get a sweet epilogue in the third TSITP book, We’ll Always Have Summer, but Han didn’t want to shoehorn their “I do” into the show’s final season. As she told Entertainment Weekly, “I felt like we just went through a whole season of wedding planning, so I didn’t want to do more wedding. I also didn’t want to do a five-minute wedding either. So I felt really happy with where we ended.”

Eddy Chen/Prime

Fortunately, a movie could provide the kind of closure fans are hoping for — just don’t ask Casalegno for specifics. As the actor told People, “It’s going to be like game time. Like Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”

His Hopes For The Upcoming Movie

While details are limited on the plot and production of the TSITP movie, Casalegno has shared what he’d like to see for his character. “I did request a death scene,” he joked with Us Weekly in February. “I don’t know if we’re gonna get it.”

More realistically, he previously told the magazine he hopes Jeremiah is still pursuing his passion for the culinary arts. As for his love life? “It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice,” Casalegno said. “But he’s not, so whatever makes him happy. Go for it but I am definitely hesitant about a relationship for him.”